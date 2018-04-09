  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Bill Cosby's life

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/09 10:42

FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2014, file photo, Bill Cosby speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony at the All Wars Memorial to Colored Soldiers and Sailors in

FILE – In this August 1972 file photo, Bill Cosby rides a tricycle while wearing a T-shirt depicting the cartoon character Fat Albert and the characte

FILE – In this May 2, 2002, file photo, actors who portrayed Bill Cosby's fictional television family, the Huxtables, on the situation comedy "The Cos

FILE – In this April 29, 1999, file photo, Bill Cosby, marking 25 years as pitchman for Jell-O desserts and a donation of children's books from his "L

FILE – In this March 7, 1974, file photo, Bill Cosby takes a swing as playing partner Fred Stolle, of Australia, watches during a pro-am exhibition do

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 1982, file photo, Bill Cosby poses for a photo. Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges is set to begin Monday, April 9, 201

FILE – In this April 1, 1982, file photo, John H. Johnson, left, publisher of Jet and Ebony magazines, and Bill Cosby, center, join the Rev. Jesse Jac

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2008, file photo, Bill Cosby, right, longtime host of the Playboy Jazz Festival, is greeted by Playboy founder Hugh Hefner at

FILE – In this July 22, 1996, file photo, Bill Cosby speaks to members of the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, Calif. Cosby's retrial on se

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 1998, file photo, Bill Cosby reacts to a reporter's question while attending a 50th wedding anniversary party for actors Ruby

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2004, file photo, Bill Cosby addresses a gathering at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 34th Annual Legislative Conf

FILE – In this May 16, 2006, file photo, Bill Cosby gestures to the audience during a panel discussion on issues facing low-income Americans at the Un

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 1965, file photo, Bill Cosby and his wife, Camille, arrive at the 17th Emmy Awards ceremony in the Hollywood section of Los A

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 1997, file photo, Bill Cosby is led by his wife, Camille, outside their home in New York after the fatal shooting of their son

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2014, file photo, Bill Cosby and his wife, Camille, laugh as they tell a story about collecting a piece in the exhibit "Convers

FILE – In this Dec. 30, 2015, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives at court to face a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault in Elkins Park, Pa. Cosby

FILE – This undated file photo released by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in Norristown, Pa., shows Bill Cosby, who was arrested and

FILE – In this April 3, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., after a pretrial hearing in his sexua

FILE – In this May 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby, center, arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse

FILE – In this May 24, 2016, file photo, Bill Cosby waves as he leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., after a preliminary hearin

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2016, file photo, Bill Cosby waves to cheering fans as he leaves after a court appearance in Norristown, Pa. Cosby's retrial wa

FILE – In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby, center, arrives for the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press and newspaper photographers surrounding Bill Cosby's life and trial published over the years.

___

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby earned his first acclaim in 1964 when he won a Grammy for best comedy performance.

Cosby then broke barriers as a star of "I Spy" in 1965. It was the first TV drama to feature a black actor in a leading role.

Overall, Cosby has been part of 14 TV shows including the hit "The Cosby Show."

His success extended into endorsements during the 1980s and early 1990s, when he was reportedly charging $125,000 an hour for deals.

Although Cosby has received several honors for his work as a philanthropist and educator, he has faced criticism for saying the black community needs to take more personal responsibility and can't blame their lack of progress on others.

After a jury deadlocked last year in his sexual assault trial, the opening statements in his retrial will begin Monday.

If convicted, the 80-year-old could face years in prison.

___

This photo gallery was curated by photographers Jacqueline Larma and Michael Sirolly in Philadelphia. On Twitter: @jacquelinelarma

___

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers