Check out the best bubble tea spots in Taiwan

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwan takes bubble tea to the world, having it sold in over 30 countries around the world. However, there is a huge variety for you to choose from and you may be spoilt for choices. Taiwan News shares the Top 5 must-drink shops in Taiwan with you.

1. Milkshop (迷客夏)

Milkshop's signature drink is its Black Tea Latte with Pearl(珍珠紅茶拿鐵), this is also the must-order drink by the netizens. The fresh milk provided by the family farm, coupled with the unique white honey pearls and it is addictive.

Other than the Black Tea Latte with Pearl, the other drink that you should try is none other than the Taro Milk(大甲芋頭鮮奶).

Beverage Menu for Northern Taiwan(Taipei to Miaoli)

Beverage Menu for Central and Southern Taiwan

2. Dayungs.tea(大苑子)

Many netizens voted Dayungs.tea as a must-go place for everyone as the drinks are made from natural ingredients and use fresh fruits for juicing. Most netizens recommend the Fresh Fruit Tea(新鮮水果茶).

3. 50 Lan (50嵐)

According to tourists, 50 Lan is a prominent bubble tea franchise in Taiwan and it is the parent brand of Singapore's bubble tea franchise KOI. 50 Lan's classic Pearl Milk Tea is highly ranked among locals, other popular choices include their Oolong Tea with mixed pearls and Nata de coco (四季春珍波椰), Hazelnut Milk Tea and different flavored Ice Cream Teas.

4. Yi Fang Tea (一芳水果茶)

Yi Fang Tea has a huge menu of both fruit and milk teas. Popular drinks include their signature Yi Fang Fruit Tea(一芳水果茶) and Sugar Cane Mountain Tea(甘蔗青茶). Yi Fang uses quality locally made ingredients and doesn't use concentrated liquids in their drinks. This makes them a healthier choice as compared to most other tea shops.

5. Chen San Ding (陳三鼎)

Found in Taipei at Gongguan District(公館商圈), Chen San Ding has always been having long queues. It is widely known to serve it's best 青蛙撞奶, directly translated to "frog knocks milk", and the black tapioca pearls resembles frog eggs.

You probably cannot consider yourself having been to Taiwan if you had not drunk any of these drinks. While summer is on its way, do keep this in your must-drink list to enjoy the best summer in Taiwan.