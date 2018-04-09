Australian leader regrets setting opinion poll benchmark

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's prime minister says he regrets using a lengthy streak of bad opinion polls to justify ousting his predecessor three years ago.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made the admission as his government on Monday matched the former Prime Minister Tony Abbott administration's record of trailing the opposition Labor Party in 30 consecutive Newspoll opinion polls conducted by Sydney-based Galaxy Research.

The Newspoll published in The Australian newspaper showed 48 percent of respondents supported the single-seat majority conservative coalition government while 52 percent supported the center-left Labor Party.

The nationwide weekend poll, conducted online and with automated telephone interviews, surveyed 1,560 voters and has a 2.5 percentage point margin of error.

Elections are due next year.