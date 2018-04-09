Taiwanese Actress Ruby Lin wins Huading Awards 

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin(林心如) wins Best Leading Actress Award at the 23rd Huading Awards(華鼎獎).

This movie is adapted from the Japanese mystery novel The Devotion of Suspect X(Yōgisha X no Kenshin; 容疑者Xの献身) by Keigo Higashino.

Ruby Lin thanked the Taiwanese director Alec Su(蘇有朋) for his support and help throughout the filming. They have been friends for a long time since she was single because they worked together on several TV projects together such as “Romance in the Rain”(情深深雨濛濛) and “My Fair Princess.”(還珠格格).

Also, she thanked her daughter for allowing her to truly feel like a mother. Ruby Lin welcomed her first child with actor Wallace Huo on Jan 6, 2017.

The movie has been second-film directed by Japanese and South Korean moviemakers before this.

The Devotion of Suspect X was released in China and in North America on March 31, 2017.