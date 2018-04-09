Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000—1
|10
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|012—3
|4
|0
Hammel, Hill (7), Grimm (8), Maurer (9) and Gallagher; Clevinger, T.Olson (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Allen 1-0. L_Maurer 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (2).
___
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
|2
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Fiers, A.Wilson (7), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Hicks; Lopez, Avilan (8), Rondon (8) and Castillo. W_Fiers 1-0. L_Lopez 0-1. Sv_Greene (2).
___
|Tampa Bay
|011
|111
|200—7
|11
|0
|Boston
|100
|010
|06x—8
|11
|0
Kittredge, Yarbrough (3), Alvarado (7), Andriese (8), Colome (8) and Sucre; Rodriguez, Velazquez (4), Poyner (6), B.Johnson (7), Hembree (7), C.Smith (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_C.Smith 1-1. L_Colome 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (1).
___
|Baltimore
|011
|021
|200
|001—8
|16
|2
|New York
|500
|010
|100
|000—7
|16
|1
Wright Jr., Araujo (1), M.Castro (4), Scott (6), O'Day (7), Bleier (9), Brach (12) and Joseph; Montgomery, German (5), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9), Shreve (10), Dav.Robertson (11), Warren (12) and Romine. W_Bleier 2-0. L_Warren 0-1. Sv_Brach (2). HRs_Baltimore, Valencia (1), Santander (1).
___
|Toronto
|401
|002
|000—7
|11
|0
|Texas
|100
|002
|010—4
|9
|2
J.Garcia, Clippard (6), Loup (7), Tepera (7), Oh (8), Osuna (8) and Maile; Hamels, Martin (6), Colon (7), Claudio (9) and Chirinos. W_J.Garcia 1-0. L_Hamels 1-2. Sv_Osuna (4). HRs_Toronto, Pearce (2), Morales (1). Texas, Gallo (3).
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|001—1
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|201
|201
|00x—6
|7
|0
Graveman, Hendriks (4), Coulombe (5), Petit (6), Casilla (7) and Lucroy; Ohtani, Wood (8), Pena (9) and Maldonado. W_Ohtani 2-0. L_Graveman 0-2. HRs_Oakland, Joyce (2). Los Angeles, Trout (3), Schimpf (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
|Houston
|000
|031
|00x—4
|6
|1
Ross, Cimber (7) and Hedges; Morton, Harris (7), J.Smith (8), Peacock (9) and Stassi. W_Morton 2-0. L_Ross 1-1. Sv_Peacock (1). HRs_Houston, Reddick (3), Stassi (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|040
|00x—5
|11
|0
Mahle, Garrett (5), Gallardo (8) and Barnhart; Taillon and Cervelli. W_Taillon 2-0. L_Mahle 1-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (1), Polanco (3).
___
|Miami
|300
|000
|030—6
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|201
|000
|000—3
|7
|1
Richards, O'Grady (5), Despaigne (6), Steckenrider (8), Ziegler (9) and Holaday; Arrieta, Hutchison (5), Milner (6), Ramos (6), Garcia (7), Morgan (8), Arano (9) and Knapp. W_Despaigne 2-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Ziegler (1). HRs_Miami, Rojas (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|110
|100—3
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Quintana, J.Wilson (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; C.Anderson, T.Williams (7), Houser (8) and Pina. W_Quintana 1-1. L_C.Anderson 0-1. Sv_Morrow (2). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (1).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|130—4
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|0
T.Walker, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila, Murphy; Weaver, Lyons (7), Bowman (7), Leone (8), Mayers (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina. W_Hirano 1-0. L_Leone 0-2. Sv_Boxberger (4). HRs_Arizona, Peralta (2), Pollock (1).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|012
|100—4
|8
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
Newcomb, Carle (7), S.Freeman (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Freeland, Rusin (7), Oberg (9) and Iannetta. W_Newcomb 1-1. L_Freeland 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (3), Swanson (1), Markakis (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000
|1—2
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010
|0—1
|8
|0
Kershaw, Chargois (8), Cingrani (8), Fields (9), Jansen (10) and Grandal; Blach, Gearrin (7), Osich (8), Strickland (9), P.Johnson (10) and Hundley. W_Fields 1-0. L_P.Johnson 0-1. Sv_Jansen (1).