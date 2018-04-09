  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/09 07:08
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 8 1 .889
Toronto 6 4 .600
New York 5 5 .500
Baltimore 4 6 .400
Tampa Bay 1 8 .111 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 3 .571
Detroit 4 4 .500 ½
Cleveland 4 5 .444 1
Chicago 3 5 .375
Kansas City 2 5 .286 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 8 2 .800
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 1
Seattle 4 3 .571
Oakland 4 7 .364
Texas 4 7 .364

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Boston 10, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 11, Minnesota 4

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings

Texas 5, Toronto 1

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.

Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 12 innings

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 7

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1

Detroit 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 4, San Diego 1

Toronto 7, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 1

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (Archer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Richards 1-0) at Texas (Fister 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.