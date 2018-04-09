  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/09 06:48
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cano Sea 7 25 8 11 .440
MChapman Oak 10 37 9 15 .405
Segura Sea 7 29 6 11 .379
Gregorius NYY 10 32 10 12 .375
Andrus Tex 11 43 5 16 .372
Altuve Hou 10 38 7 14 .368
Bogaerts Bos 9 38 7 14 .368
Simmons LAA 9 38 7 14 .368
DGordon Sea 7 30 4 11 .367
Betts Bos 9 33 8 12 .364
Mauer Min 6 22 4 8 .364
Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; 12 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Cabrera, Detroit, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; 6 tied at 8.

Pitching

Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Severino, New York, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; 36 tied at 1-0.