|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Cano Sea
|7
|25
|8
|11
|.440
|MChapman Oak
|10
|37
|9
|15
|.405
|Andrus Tex
|10
|39
|5
|15
|.385
|Segura Sea
|7
|29
|6
|11
|.379
|Gregorius NYY
|10
|32
|10
|12
|.375
|Altuve Hou
|10
|38
|7
|14
|.368
|Bogaerts Bos
|9
|38
|7
|14
|.368
|Simmons LAA
|9
|38
|7
|14
|.368
|DGordon Sea
|7
|30
|4
|11
|.367
|Betts Bos
|9
|33
|8
|12
|.364
|Mauer Min
|6
|22
|4
|8
|.364
|Home Runs
Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; 11 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Cabrera, Detroit, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; 5 tied at 8.
|Pitching
Bleier, Baltimore, 2-0; Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Severino, New York, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; Morton, Houston, 2-0; 35 tied at 1-0.