Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 000 010 000—1 10 1 Cleveland 000 000 012—3 4 0

Hammel, Hill (7), Grimm (8), Maurer (9) and Gallagher; Clevinger, Olson (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Allen 1-0. L_Maurer 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (2).

___

Detroit 100 000 000—1 2 1 Chicago 000 000 000—0 3 0

Fiers, A.Wilson (7), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Hicks; Lopez, Avilan (8), Rondon (8) and Castillo. W_Fiers 1-0. L_Lopez 0-1. Sv_Greene (2).

___

Tampa Bay 011 111 200—7 11 0 Boston 100 010 06x—8 11 0

Kittredge, Yarbrough (3), Alvarado (7), Andriese (8), Colome (8) and Sucre; Rodriguez, Velazquez (4), Poyner (6), Johnson (7), Hembree (7), C.Smith (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_C.Smith 1-1. L_Colome 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (1).

___

Baltimore 011 021 200 001—8 16 2 New York 500 010 100 000—7 16 1

(12 innings)

Wright Jr., Araujo (1), M.Castro (4), Scott (6), O'Day (7), Bleier (9), Brach (12) and Joseph; Montgomery, German (5), Betances (8), Chapman (9), Shreve (10), Dav.Robertson (11), Warren (12) and Romine. W_Bleier 2-0. L_Warren 0-1. Sv_Brach (2). HRs_Baltimore, Valencia (1), Santander (1).

___

Toronto 401 002 000—7 11 0 Texas 100 002 010—4 9 2

J.Garcia, Clippard (6), Loup (7), Tepera (7), Oh (8), Osuna (8) and Maile; Hamels, Martin (6), Colon (7), Claudio (9) and Chirinos. W_J.Garcia 1-0. L_Hamels 1-2. Sv_Osuna (4). HRs_Toronto, Pearce (2), Morales (1). Texas, Gallo (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE San Diego 000 001 000—1 4 0 Houston 000 031 00x—4 6 1

Ross, Cimber (7) and Hedges; Morton, Harris (7), J.Smith (8), Peacock (9) and Stassi. W_Morton 2-0. L_Ross 1-1. Sv_Peacock (1). HRs_Houston, Reddick (3), Stassi (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 1 0 Pittsburgh 010 040 00x—5 11 0

Mahle, Garrett (5), Gallardo (8) and Barnhart; Taillon and Cervelli. W_Taillon 2-0. L_Mahle 1-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (1), Polanco (3).

___

Miami 300 000 030—6 7 0 Philadelphia 201 000 000—3 7 1

Richards, O'Grady (5), Despaigne (6), Steckenrider (8), Ziegler (9) and Holaday; Arrieta, Hutchison (5), Milner (6), Ramos (6), Garcia (7), Morgan (8), Arano (9) and Knapp. W_Despaigne 2-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Ziegler (1). HRs_Miami, Rojas (1).

___

Chicago 000 110 100—3 7 0 Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 3 1

Quintana, J.Wilson (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; C.Anderson, T.Williams (7), Houser (8) and Pina. W_Quintana 1-1. L_C.Anderson 0-1. Sv_Morrow (2). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (1).

___

Arizona 000 000 130—4 7 0 St. Louis 000 010 000—1 5 0

T.Walker, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila, Murphy; Weaver, Lyons (7), Bowman (7), Leone (8), Mayers (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina. W_Hirano 1-0. L_Leone 0-2. Sv_Boxberger (4). HRs_Arizona, Peralta (2), Pollock (1).

___

Atlanta 000 012 100—4 8 0 Colorado 000 000 000—0 6 0

Newcomb, Carle (7), S.Freeman (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; Freeland, Rusin (7), Oberg (9) and Iannetta. W_Newcomb 1-1. L_Freeland 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (3), Swanson (1), Markakis (2).