Timbers-Orlando City, Sums

|Portland
|1
|1—2
|Orlando
|0
|3—3
First half_1, Portland, Valeri, 2 (penalty kick), 20th minute.
Second half_2, Portland, Tuiloma, 1 (Valeri), 59th. 3, Orlando, Mueller 1 (Yotun), 80th. 4, Orlando, Kljestan, 1 (penalty kick), 82nd. 5, Orlando, Dwyer, 3 (Allen), 87th.
Goalies_Portland, Jake Gleeson; Orlando, Joe Bendik.
Yellow Cards_Blanco, Portland, 8th; El Monir, Orlando, 28th; Gleeson, Portland, 77th; Dwyer, Orlando, 93rd.
Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Eduardo Mariscal. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.
A_22,337 (25,500)
___
|Lineups
Portland_Jake Gleeson; Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell, Bill Tuiloma, Zarek Valentin; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes (Lawrence Olum, 64th), Diego Valeri; Samuel Armenteros (Dairon Asprilla, 68th), Andy Polo.
Orlando_Joe Bendik; Will Johnson, Lamine Sane, Jonathan Spector, Scott Sutter (RJ Allen, 57th); Josue Colman (Chris Mueller, 67th), Mohammed El Monir, Sacha Kljestan, Yoshimar Yotun; Dom Dwyer, Justin Meram (Stefano, 76th).