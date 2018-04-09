|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Toronto
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Baltimore
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Detroit
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Cleveland
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Chicago
|3
|5
|.375
|1½
|Kansas City
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Seattle
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Oakland
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Texas
|4
|6
|.400
|4
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
Boston 10, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 11, Minnesota 4
Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0
Houston 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings
Texas 5, Toronto 1
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3
|Sunday's Games
Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.
Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 12 innings
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 7
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1
Detroit 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 4, San Diego 1
Toronto at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay (Archer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 1-0) at Texas (Fister 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.