By  Associated Press
2018/04/09 04:59
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Hoskins Phi 8 25 6 11 .440
Eaton Was 7 23 10 10 .435
RFlaherty Atl 8 29 7 12 .414
Owings Ari 8 25 7 10 .400
Panik SF 7 28 6 11 .393
Tucker Atl 8 26 5 10 .385
FFreeman Atl 8 27 10 10 .370
Swanson Atl 7 30 4 11 .367
Bryant ChC 8 33 5 12 .364
Galvis SD 10 33 2 12 .364
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Cespedes, New York, 3; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Thames, Milwaukee, 3; Molina, St. Louis, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 3; 16 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Franco, Philadelphia, 11; Harper, Washington, 10; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; BAnderson, Miami, 8; Martinez, St. Louis, 8; Moran, Pittsburgh, 8; 8 tied at 7.

Pitching

Brault, Pittsburgh, 2-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Strop, Chicago, 2-0; Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; Ray, Arizona, 2-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0; Despaigne, Miami, 2-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 2-0.