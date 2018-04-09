Marlins spoil Jake Arrieta's debut, beat Phillies 6-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Arrieta lasted just four innings Sunday in his Philadelphia debut, and the Phillies lost 6-3 to the Miami Marlins on Brian Anderson's tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning.

Arrieta was charged with three runs — two earned — and three hits while striking out five. He surrendered a solo homer to Miguel Rojas, the second batter he faced.

Arrieta, the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner with the Cubs, joined the Phillies a month into spring training, signing a $75 million, three-year deal that could be worth up to $135 million over five seasons.

Wearing short sleeves on a cold day — 44 degrees at first pitch — Arrieta retired 10 of his last 11 hitters after a rough first inning.

The Marlins scored three runs off Luis Garcia (0-1) and Adam Morgan in the eighth to take a 6-3 lead. Odrisamer Despaigne (2-0) tossed two hitless innings to earn the win. Brad Ziegler finished for his first save.

Garcia hit Rojas with a fastball in the back to start the eighth. Starlin Castro walked and Morgan entered to strike out Justin Bour. After the runners advanced on Andrew Knapp's passed ball, Anderson lined a double to right-center to give Miami a 5-3 lead.

Bryan Holaday, the catcher who tossed a perfect inning in Miami's 20-1 loss Saturday night, added an RBI single.

The Marlins (3-6) snapped a four-game losing streak and avoided a three-game sweep in Philadelphia (3-5).

Rojas lined his first homer on Arrieta's 10th pitch. After Castro walked and Bour followed with a single, Arrieta got the second out and had a 2-2 count on Lewis Brinson before Knapp committed catcher's interference to load the bases.

Braxton Lee then looped a 0-2 pitch down the left-field line for a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Cesar Hernandez ripped a double leading off Philadelphia's first, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Carlos Santana's sacrifice fly. Odubel Herrera lined a double, advanced on another wild pitch and scored on Nick Williams' single to cut it to 3-2.

Herrera started the bottom of the third with an infield single and scored the tying run on a double by Rhys Hoskins.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins called up right-hander Tyler Cloyd from Triple-A New Orleans and designated righty Jacob Turner for assignment. Turner allowed eight runs in one relief inning on Saturday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: OF Cameron Maybin wasn't in the lineup because of tightness in his neck but entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth.

UP NEXT:

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (0-1, 4.91 ERA) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game home series against the New York Mets. Urena is 3-3 with a 3.37 ERA in 10 career appearances against New York.

Phillies: RHP Ben Lively (0-1, 3.18 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series vs. Cincinnati. It'll be his first game against the Reds.

