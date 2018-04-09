Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000—1
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|012—3
|4
|1
Hammel, Hill (7), Grimm (8), Maurer (9) and Gallagher; Clevinger, Olson (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Allen 1-0. L_Maurer 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (2).
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
|2
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Fiers, A.Wilson (7), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Hicks; Lopez, Avilan (8), Rondon (8) and Castillo. W_Fiers 1-0. L_Lopez 0-1. Sv_Greene (2).
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
|Houston
|000
|031
|00x—4
|6
|1
Ross, Cimber (7) and Hedges; Morton, Harris (7), Smith (8), Peacock (9) and Stassi. W_Morton 2-0. L_Ross 1-1. Sv_Peacock (1). HRs_Houston, Reddick (3), Stassi (1).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|040
|00x—5
|11
|0
Mahle, Garrett (5), Gallardo (8) and Barnhart; Taillon and Cervelli. W_Taillon 2-0. L_Mahle 1-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (1), Polanco (3).
|Miami
|300
|000
|030—6
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|201
|000
|000—3
|7
|1
Richards, O'Grady (5), Despaigne (6), Steckenrider (8), Ziegler (9) and Holaday; Arrieta, Hutchison (5), Milner (6), Ramos (6), Garcia (7), Morgan (8), Arano (9) and Knapp. W_Despaigne 2-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Ziegler (1). HRs_Miami, Rojas (1).
|Chicago
|000
|110
|100—3
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Quintana, J.Wilson (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; C.Anderson, T.Williams (7), Houser (8) and Pina. W_Quintana 1-1. L_C.Anderson 0-1. Sv_Morrow (2). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (1).