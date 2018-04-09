|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Eaton Was
|7
|23
|10
|10
|.435
|Hoskins Phi
|7
|23
|6
|10
|.435
|RFlaherty Atl
|8
|29
|7
|12
|.414
|Owings Ari
|8
|25
|7
|10
|.400
|Panik SF
|7
|28
|6
|11
|.393
|Tucker Atl
|8
|26
|5
|10
|.385
|FFreeman Atl
|8
|27
|10
|10
|.370
|Swanson Atl
|7
|30
|4
|11
|.367
|Bryant ChC
|8
|33
|5
|12
|.364
|Martinez StL
|8
|28
|3
|10
|.357
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Cespedes, New York, 3; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Thames, Milwaukee, 3; Molina, St. Louis, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 3; 16 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Franco, Philadelphia, 11; Harper, Washington, 10; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; Martinez, St. Louis, 8; Moran, Pittsburgh, 8; 6 tied at 7.
|Pitching
Brault, Pittsburgh, 2-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Taillon, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Strop, Chicago, 2-0; Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; Ray, Arizona, 2-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 2-0; 28 tied at 1-0.