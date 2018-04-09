|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Cano Sea
|7
|25
|8
|11
|.440
|Altuve Hou
|9
|34
|7
|14
|.412
|MChapman Oak
|10
|37
|9
|15
|.405
|Andrus Tex
|10
|39
|5
|15
|.385
|Segura Sea
|7
|29
|6
|11
|.379
|Bogaerts Bos
|8
|35
|7
|13
|.371
|Simmons LAA
|9
|38
|7
|14
|.368
|Castellanos Det
|7
|30
|8
|11
|.367
|DGordon Sea
|7
|30
|4
|11
|.367
|Gregorius NYY
|9
|30
|10
|11
|.367
|Home Runs
Dozier, Minnesota, 4; Davidson, Chicago, 4; 10 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 10; Smoak, Toronto, 10; Correa, Houston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; MChapman, Oakland, 8; Upton, Los Angeles, 8; Sano, Minnesota, 8; Cabrera, Detroit, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 8; 11 tied at 7.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 2-0; Severino, New York, 2-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2-0; Leake, Seattle, 2-0; Hatcher, Oakland, 2-0; 36 tied at 1-0.