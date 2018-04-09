Winners of the 2018 Olivier theater awards

LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2018 Olivier Awards, honoring achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: "The Ferryman"

New Musical: "Hamilton"

New Comedy: "Labour of Love"

Entertainment and Family Show: "Dick Whittington"

Revival: "Angels in America"

Musical Revival: "Follies"

Actress-Play: Laura Donnelly, "The Ferryman"

Actor-Play: Bryan Cranston, "Network"

Actress-Musical: Shirley Henderson, "Girl from the North Country"

Actor-Musical: Giles Terera, "Hamilton"

Supporting Actor-Play: Bertie Carvel, "Ink"

Supporting Actress-Play: Denise Gough, "Angels in America"

Supporting Actress-Musical: Sheila Atim, "Girl from the North Country"

Supporting Actor-Musical: Michael Jibson, "Hamilton"

Director: Sam Mendes, "The Ferryman"

Theater Choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler, "Hamilton"

Outstanding Achievement in Music: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire, "Hamilton"

New Opera Production: "Semiramide" at the Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for "Semiramide" at the Royal Opera House

New Dance Production: "Flight Pattern"

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Francesca Velicu in "Le Sacre Du Printemps"

Set Design: Bob Crowley and 59 Productions, "An American In Paris"

Lighting Design: Howell Binkley, "Hamilton"

Sound Design: Nevin Steinberg, "Hamilton"

Costume Design: Vicki Mortimer, "Follies"

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: "Killology"

Special Award: David Lan