Paris-Roubaix rider Goolaerts hospitalized after fall

ROUBAIX, France (AP) — Michael Goolaerts fell during the Paris-Roubaix race on Sunday and was hospitalized amid unconfirmed media reports the Belgian rider suffered a cardiac arrest.

His Veranda's Willems-Crelan team said the 23-year-old was evacuated by helicopter.

"No update on Michael Goolaerts yet," the team said in a statement. "We kindly ask to refrain from speculation as we wait for an update on his situation. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

No images of the incident itself were immediately available but TV footage of the race showed Goolaerts lying unresponsive on the side of the road as the peloton passed him. He was soon attended by a medical team and seemed to receive CPR.

Goolaerts rode in support of cyclo-cross world champion Wout van Aert of Belgium. His most significant result this season was 20th at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.