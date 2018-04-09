BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|22
|16
|2
|4
|40
|15
|50
|Godoy Cruz
|22
|13
|4
|5
|35
|22
|43
|San Lorenzo
|22
|12
|6
|4
|26
|16
|42
|Talleres
|21
|12
|5
|4
|28
|11
|41
|Racing Club
|21
|10
|6
|5
|37
|23
|36
|Independiente
|21
|10
|6
|5
|23
|15
|36
|Argentinos Jrs
|22
|11
|3
|8
|33
|26
|36
|Santa Fe
|22
|9
|8
|5
|26
|18
|35
|Huracan
|21
|9
|7
|5
|25
|19
|34
|Estudiantes
|21
|9
|5
|7
|22
|18
|32
|Defensa y Justicia
|22
|9
|5
|8
|32
|30
|32
|Colon
|21
|8
|7
|6
|23
|19
|31
|Rosario Central
|22
|8
|7
|7
|28
|29
|31
|Belgrano
|22
|7
|10
|5
|22
|23
|31
|Banfield
|22
|8
|5
|9
|24
|21
|29
|Atletico Tucuman
|21
|7
|8
|6
|23
|20
|29
|River Plate
|21
|8
|5
|8
|28
|26
|29
|Patronato Parana
|21
|7
|6
|8
|23
|25
|27
|San Martin
|21
|7
|5
|9
|23
|29
|26
|Velez Sarsfield
|21
|6
|6
|9
|20
|27
|24
|Lanus
|22
|6
|6
|10
|19
|36
|24
|Gimnasia
|22
|6
|4
|12
|21
|35
|22
|Newell's
|21
|6
|5
|10
|18
|20
|20
|Tigre
|22
|3
|10
|9
|18
|25
|19
|Temperley
|22
|3
|8
|11
|14
|34
|17
|Chacarita Jrs
|21
|3
|6
|12
|18
|29
|15
|Arsenal
|21
|2
|7
|12
|14
|25
|13
|Olimpo
|22
|3
|4
|15
|12
|39
|13
|Tuesday, April 3
Godoy Cruz 2, Colon 1
|Wednesday, April 4
Independiente 0, San Lorenzo 1
|Friday, April 6
Tigre 2, Gimnasia 0
|Saturday, April 7
Argentinos Jrs 3, Santa Fe 1
Rosario Central 2, Belgrano 1
Temperley 2, Lanus 2
Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield 1830 GMT
Banfield 3, Olimpo 0
Boca Juniors 1, Defensa y Justicia 2
|Sunday, April 8
San Lorenzo 0, Godoy Cruz 5
San Martin vs. Huracan 1615 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Newell's 1830 GMT
Talleres vs. Independiente 2045 GMT
Racing Club vs. River Plate 2300 GMT
|Monday, April 9
Arsenal vs. Patronato Parana 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, April 10
Estudiantes vs. Chacarita Jrs 0015 GMT