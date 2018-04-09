BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/09 00:45
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 22 16 2 4 40 15 50
Godoy Cruz 22 13 4 5 35 22 43
San Lorenzo 22 12 6 4 26 16 42
Talleres 21 12 5 4 28 11 41
Racing Club 21 10 6 5 37 23 36
Independiente 21 10 6 5 23 15 36
Argentinos Jrs 22 11 3 8 33 26 36
Santa Fe 22 9 8 5 26 18 35
Huracan 21 9 7 5 25 19 34
Estudiantes 21 9 5 7 22 18 32
Defensa y Justicia 22 9 5 8 32 30 32
Colon 21 8 7 6 23 19 31
Rosario Central 22 8 7 7 28 29 31
Belgrano 22 7 10 5 22 23 31
Banfield 22 8 5 9 24 21 29
Atletico Tucuman 21 7 8 6 23 20 29
River Plate 21 8 5 8 28 26 29
Patronato Parana 21 7 6 8 23 25 27
San Martin 21 7 5 9 23 29 26
Velez Sarsfield 21 6 6 9 20 27 24
Lanus 22 6 6 10 19 36 24
Gimnasia 22 6 4 12 21 35 22
Newell's 21 6 5 10 18 20 20
Tigre 22 3 10 9 18 25 19
Temperley 22 3 8 11 14 34 17
Chacarita Jrs 21 3 6 12 18 29 15
Arsenal 21 2 7 12 14 25 13
Olimpo 22 3 4 15 12 39 13
Tuesday, April 3

Godoy Cruz 2, Colon 1

Wednesday, April 4

Independiente 0, San Lorenzo 1

Friday, April 6

Tigre 2, Gimnasia 0

Saturday, April 7

Argentinos Jrs 3, Santa Fe 1

Rosario Central 2, Belgrano 1

Temperley 2, Lanus 2

Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield 1830 GMT

Banfield 3, Olimpo 0

Boca Juniors 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Sunday, April 8

San Lorenzo 0, Godoy Cruz 5

San Martin vs. Huracan 1615 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Newell's 1830 GMT

Talleres vs. Independiente 2045 GMT

Racing Club vs. River Plate 2300 GMT

Monday, April 9

Arsenal vs. Patronato Parana 2200 GMT

Tuesday, April 10

Estudiantes vs. Chacarita Jrs 0015 GMT