BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Everton 0, Liverpool 0
Bournemouth 2, Crystal Palace 2
Brighton 1, Huddersfield 1
Stoke 1, Tottenham 2
Leicester 1, Newcastle 2
West Brom 1, Swansea 1
Watford 1, Burnley 2
Man City 2, Man United 3
|Sunday's Matches
Arsenal 3, Southampton 2
Chelsea vs. West Ham
|Tuesday's Matches
Fulham 2, Leeds 0
Wolverhampton 2, Hull 2
Aston Villa 3, Reading 0
Bolton 0, Birmingham 1
|Friday's Match
Cardiff 0, Wolverhampton 1
|Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 3, Sheffield United 2
Norwich 3, Aston Villa 1
Leeds 1, Sunderland 1
Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Hull 4, QPR 0
Millwall 2, Bristol City 0
Brentford 1, Ipswich 0
Derby 3, Bolton 0
Birmingham 1, Burton Albion 1
Reading 1, Preston 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Fulham 1
|Tuesday's Match
Bury 0, Rochdale 2
|Saturday's Matches
Plymouth 2, Peterborough 1
Oxford United 0, Oldham 0
AFC Wimbledon 1, Scunthorpe 1
Blackburn 1, Southend 0
Rochdale 3, Portsmouth 3
Walsall 1, Bury 0
Blackpool 5, Bradford 0
Wigan 5, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton 1
Rotherham 3, Fleetwood Town 2
Gillingham 0, Doncaster 0
|Saturday's Matches
Swindon 0, Carlisle 0
Newport County 0, Stevenage 1
Notts County 2, Coventry 1
Colchester 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Cheltenham 3, Morecambe 0
Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 2
Barnet 1, Forest Green Rovers 0
Mansfield Town 3, Crewe 4
Grimsby Town 1, Chesterfield 0
Yeovil 0, Luton Town 3
Cambridge United 2, Exeter 3