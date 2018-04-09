  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/04/09 00:03
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Everton 0, Liverpool 0

Bournemouth 2, Crystal Palace 2

Brighton 1, Huddersfield 1

Stoke 1, Tottenham 2

Leicester 1, Newcastle 2

West Brom 1, Swansea 1

Watford 1, Burnley 2

Man City 2, Man United 3

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal 3, Southampton 2

Chelsea vs. West Ham

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Fulham 2, Leeds 0

Wolverhampton 2, Hull 2

Aston Villa 3, Reading 0

Bolton 0, Birmingham 1

Friday's Match

Cardiff 0, Wolverhampton 1

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley 3, Sheffield United 2

Norwich 3, Aston Villa 1

Leeds 1, Sunderland 1

Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Hull 4, QPR 0

Millwall 2, Bristol City 0

Brentford 1, Ipswich 0

Derby 3, Bolton 0

Birmingham 1, Burton Albion 1

Reading 1, Preston 0

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Fulham 1

England League One
Tuesday's Match

Bury 0, Rochdale 2

Saturday's Matches

Plymouth 2, Peterborough 1

Oxford United 0, Oldham 0

AFC Wimbledon 1, Scunthorpe 1

Blackburn 1, Southend 0

Rochdale 3, Portsmouth 3

Walsall 1, Bury 0

Blackpool 5, Bradford 0

Wigan 5, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton 1

Rotherham 3, Fleetwood Town 2

Gillingham 0, Doncaster 0

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Swindon 0, Carlisle 0

Newport County 0, Stevenage 1

Notts County 2, Coventry 1

Colchester 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Cheltenham 3, Morecambe 0

Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 2

Barnet 1, Forest Green Rovers 0

Mansfield Town 3, Crewe 4

Grimsby Town 1, Chesterfield 0

Yeovil 0, Luton Town 3

Cambridge United 2, Exeter 3