World champion Peter Sagan wins Paris-Roubaix

ROUBAIX, France (AP) — World champion Peter Sagan outsprinted Silvan Dillier to the finish line to win the prestigious Paris-Roubaix race, known as the Queen of Classics, for the first time on Sunday.

Sagan became the first world champion to win the one-day classic that is raced along cobbled streets since Frenchman Bernard Hinault 37 years ago.

Sagan, the three-time world champion from Slovakia, and Dillier rode together at the front for the last 25 kilometers. Sagan launched the sprint in the Roubaix Velodrome and used his greater power to prevail.

Dutch rider Niki Terpstra, who won the Tour of Flanders last week and the 2014 edition of Paris-Roubaix, completed the podium.

The 257-kilometer race is also known as the "Hell of the North" because of its treacherous profile including 54.5 kilometers of cobblestones spread out over 29 sectors. In 2017, nearly half of the riders did not make it to the finish in the Roubaix Velodrome.

Michael Goolaerts of Belgium was involved in a crash and was taken to hospital amid unconfirmed reports he suffered a cardiac arrest. His Veranda's Willems-Crelan team said "there is no further news at the moment."