Orthodox Christians observe Easter with candles, prayers

Ukrainian Orthodox priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration at the Kyiv-Pechersk
Ukrainian Orthodox believers light candles from the Holy Fire during Orthodox Easter celebrating in the Volodymyrskiy Monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, late
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna Poroshenko attend an Orthodox Easter celebrating in the Volodymyrskiy Monastery in Kiev, Ukra
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends an Orthodox Easter celebrating in the Volodymyrskiy Monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Ea
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, center, and his wife Maryna Poroshenko, right, cross themselves during Orthodox Easter celebrating in the Volody
Ukrainian Orthodox priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration in the Volodymyrskiy
Ukrainian Orthodox blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration in the Volodymyrskiy Monast
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, April 8, 2018. Eastern
Russian Orthodox believers attend the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexande
Russian Orthodox priests attend the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Ze
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill conducts the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 8, 2018. (AP Photo/A
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, left, greets Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, during the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral
Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself as he attends the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday,
Kosovo Serb Orthodox pilgrims hold candles during an Easter vigil mass in the monastery of Gracanica during an Easter service, Kosovo Sunday, April 8,
Kosovo Serb Orthodox nuns hold candles during an Easter vigil mass in the monastery of Gracanica during an Easter service, Kosovo Sunday, April 8, 201
A Lithuanian Orthodox priest blesses cakes and Easter eggs during an Orthodox Easter ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Li
A woman lights a candle during an Orthodox Easter ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, April 7, 2018. O
Lithuanian Orthodox believers light candles during an Easter vigil mass in the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Apr
Lithuanian Orthodox worshippers hold candles and pray during an Easter vigil Mass in the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sat
Lithuanian Orthodox priests and believers walk in the Easter procession at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Apr
A Greek Orthodox priest lights candles of the faithful with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem inside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Ac
A Greek Orthodox priest lights candles of the faithful with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem outside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. A
Greek Orthodox faithful try to light their candles with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem, outside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Acro
Greek Orthodox faithful hold candles with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem, inside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Across the world, O
A Greek Orthodox priest prays as he holds candles with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem, inside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Across
Greek Orthodox priests carry a cauldron with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem, outside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Across the worl
Greek Orthodox priests carry a cauldron with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem outside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Across the world
MOSCOW (AP) — Orthodox Christian believers are observing Easter, a week later than the religious holiday was celebrated this year by Western churches.
In Russia, about 4.3 million people took part in an Orthodox Easter event, the Interior Ministry said Sunday. President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attended Easter services at Christ the Savior Cathedral, Moscow's largest church.
Serbia celebrated the day in a highly charged atmosphere over Kosovo, the former Serbian province whose predominantly ethnic Albanian people declared independence from Serbia a decade ago.
Kosovo is considered by Serbia's nationalists as the cradle of the Balkan state's statehood and religion. Messages from priests during liturgies included political messages.
In Kiev, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attended Orthodox Easter services at the Volodymyrskiy Monastery.