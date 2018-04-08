  1. Home
  2. World

Orthodox Christians observe Easter with candles, prayers

By  Associated Press
2018/04/08 23:10

Ukrainian Orthodox priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration at the Kyiv-Pechersk

Ukrainian Orthodox priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration at the Kyiv-Pechersk

Ukrainian Orthodox believers light candles from the Holy Fire during Orthodox Easter celebrating in the Volodymyrskiy Monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, late

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna Poroshenko attend an Orthodox Easter celebrating in the Volodymyrskiy Monastery in Kiev, Ukra

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends an Orthodox Easter celebrating in the Volodymyrskiy Monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Ea

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, center, and his wife Maryna Poroshenko, right, cross themselves during Orthodox Easter celebrating in the Volody

Ukrainian Orthodox priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration in the Volodymyrskiy

Ukrainian Orthodox blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration in the Volodymyrskiy Monast

Ukrainian Orthodox believers light candles from the Holy Fire during Orthodox Easter celebrating in the Volodymyrskiy Monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, late

Ukrainian Orthodox believers light candles from the Holy Fire during Orthodox Easter celebrating in the Volodymyrskiy Monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, late

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, April 8, 2018. Eastern

Russian Orthodox believers attend the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexande

Russian Orthodox priests attend the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Ze

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill conducts the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 8, 2018. (AP Photo/A

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, left, greets Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, during the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral

Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself as he attends the Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday,

Kosovo Serb Orthodox pilgrims hold candles during an Easter vigil mass in the monastery of Gracanica during an Easter service, Kosovo Sunday, April 8,

Kosovo Serb Orthodox pilgrims hold candles during an Easter vigil mass in the monastery of Gracanica during an Easter service, Kosovo Sunday, April 8,

Kosovo Serb Orthodox pilgrims hold candles during an Easter vigil mass in the monastery of Gracanica during an Easter service, Kosovo Sunday, April 8,

Kosovo Serb Orthodox pilgrims hold candles during an Easter vigil mass in the monastery of Gracanica during an Easter service, Kosovo Sunday, April 8,

Kosovo Serb Orthodox pilgrims hold candles during an Easter vigil mass in the monastery of Gracanica during an Easter service, Kosovo Sunday, April 8,

Kosovo Serb Orthodox nuns hold candles during an Easter vigil mass in the monastery of Gracanica during an Easter service, Kosovo Sunday, April 8, 201

Kosovo Serb Orthodox pilgrims hold candles during an Easter vigil mass in the monastery of Gracanica during an Easter service, Kosovo Sunday, April 8,

A Lithuanian Orthodox priest blesses cakes and Easter eggs during an Orthodox Easter ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Li

A woman lights a candle during an Orthodox Easter ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, April 7, 2018. O

Lithuanian Orthodox believers light candles during an Easter vigil mass in the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Apr

A Lithuanian Orthodox priest blesses cakes and Easter eggs during an Orthodox Easter ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Li

Lithuanian Orthodox worshippers hold candles and pray during an Easter vigil Mass in the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sat

Lithuanian Orthodox priests and believers walk in the Easter procession at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Apr

Lithuanian Orthodox worshippers hold candles and pray during an Easter vigil Mass in the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sat

A Greek Orthodox priest lights candles of the faithful with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem inside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Ac

A Greek Orthodox priest lights candles of the faithful with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem outside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. A

Greek Orthodox faithful try to light their candles with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem, outside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Acro

Greek Orthodox faithful hold candles with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem, inside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Across the world, O

A Greek Orthodox priest prays as he holds candles with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem, inside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Across

Greek Orthodox priests carry a cauldron with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem, outside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Across the worl

Greek Orthodox priests carry a cauldron with Holy Fire brought from Jerusalem outside a church in Athens, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Across the world

MOSCOW (AP) — Orthodox Christian believers are observing Easter, a week later than the religious holiday was celebrated this year by Western churches.

In Russia, about 4.3 million people took part in an Orthodox Easter event, the Interior Ministry said Sunday. President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attended Easter services at Christ the Savior Cathedral, Moscow's largest church.

Serbia celebrated the day in a highly charged atmosphere over Kosovo, the former Serbian province whose predominantly ethnic Albanian people declared independence from Serbia a decade ago.

Kosovo is considered by Serbia's nationalists as the cradle of the Balkan state's statehood and religion. Messages from priests during liturgies included political messages.

In Kiev, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attended Orthodox Easter services at the Volodymyrskiy Monastery.