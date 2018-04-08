|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|32
|27
|3
|2
|90
|24
|84
|Man United
|32
|22
|5
|5
|63
|25
|71
|Liverpool
|33
|19
|10
|4
|75
|35
|67
|Tottenham
|32
|20
|7
|5
|64
|27
|67
|Chelsea
|31
|17
|5
|9
|53
|30
|56
|Arsenal
|31
|15
|6
|10
|58
|41
|51
|Burnley
|32
|13
|10
|9
|31
|28
|49
|Leicester
|32
|11
|10
|11
|48
|45
|43
|Everton
|33
|11
|8
|14
|38
|53
|41
|Newcastle
|32
|10
|8
|14
|33
|41
|38
|Bournemouth
|33
|9
|11
|13
|41
|53
|38
|Watford
|33
|10
|7
|16
|42
|59
|37
|Brighton
|32
|8
|11
|13
|29
|43
|35
|West Ham
|31
|8
|9
|14
|39
|57
|33
|Swansea
|32
|8
|8
|16
|26
|45
|32
|Huddersfield
|33
|8
|8
|17
|26
|54
|32
|Crystal Palace
|33
|7
|10
|16
|33
|52
|31
|Southampton
|31
|5
|13
|13
|29
|47
|28
|Stoke
|33
|6
|9
|18
|30
|63
|27
|West Brom
|33
|3
|12
|18
|26
|52
|21
|Saturday, April 7
Everton 0, Liverpool 0
Bournemouth 2, Crystal Palace 2
Brighton 1, Huddersfield 1
Stoke 1, Tottenham 2
Leicester 1, Newcastle 2
West Brom 1, Swansea 1
Watford 1, Burnley 2
Man City 2, Man United 3
|Sunday, April 8
Arsenal vs. Southampton 1315 GMT
Chelsea vs. West Ham 1530 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|41
|27
|8
|6
|74
|36
|89
|Cardiff
|40
|24
|8
|8
|62
|34
|80
|Fulham
|41
|22
|12
|7
|71
|41
|78
|Aston Villa
|41
|21
|10
|10
|65
|40
|73
|Derby
|40
|18
|14
|8
|60
|38
|68
|Middlesbrough
|41
|19
|9
|13
|58
|39
|66
|Millwall
|41
|17
|14
|10
|52
|39
|65
|Bristol City
|41
|16
|14
|11
|56
|47
|62
|Sheffield United
|41
|18
|8
|15
|55
|48
|62
|Brentford
|41
|16
|13
|12
|57
|47
|61
|Preston
|41
|15
|15
|11
|49
|43
|60
|Norwich
|41
|14
|13
|14
|45
|51
|55
|Leeds
|41
|15
|9
|17
|53
|57
|54
|Ipswich
|41
|15
|8
|18
|49
|52
|53
|QPR
|41
|13
|11
|17
|49
|61
|50
|Sheffield Wednesday
|41
|11
|14
|16
|48
|55
|47
|Nottingham Forest
|40
|13
|7
|20
|43
|58
|46
|Hull
|41
|10
|14
|17
|59
|61
|44
|Reading
|41
|10
|12
|19
|46
|60
|42
|Birmingham
|41
|11
|7
|23
|31
|58
|40
|Bolton
|41
|9
|12
|20
|34
|62
|39
|Barnsley
|40
|8
|13
|19
|42
|60
|37
|Sunderland
|41
|6
|14
|21
|44
|73
|32
|Burton Albion
|41
|7
|11
|23
|30
|72
|32
|Tuesday, April 3
Fulham 2, Leeds 0
Wolverhampton 2, Hull 2
Aston Villa 3, Reading 0
Bolton 0, Birmingham 1
|Friday, April 6
Cardiff 0, Wolverhampton 1
|Saturday, April 7
Barnsley 3, Sheffield United 2
Norwich 3, Aston Villa 1
Leeds 1, Sunderland 1
Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Hull 4, QPR 0
Millwall 2, Bristol City 0
Brentford 1, Ipswich 0
Derby 3, Bolton 0
Birmingham 1, Burton Albion 1
Reading 1, Preston 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Fulham 1
|Tuesday, April 10
Aston Villa vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford 1845 GMT
Preston vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Sunderland vs. Norwich 1845 GMT
Bristol City vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT
QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT
Ipswich vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT
Fulham vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Hull 1845 GMT
Bolton vs. Millwall 1900 GMT
|Wednesday, April 11
Wolverhampton vs. Derby 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackburn
|40
|25
|10
|5
|75
|36
|85
|Wigan
|39
|25
|8
|6
|77
|26
|83
|Shrewsbury
|40
|24
|9
|7
|55
|33
|81
|Rotherham
|41
|21
|6
|14
|68
|51
|69
|Plymouth
|40
|18
|9
|13
|53
|48
|63
|Charlton
|40
|17
|11
|12
|54
|48
|62
|Portsmouth
|41
|19
|5
|17
|54
|51
|62
|Peterborough
|41
|16
|13
|12
|64
|51
|61
|Scunthorpe
|41
|15
|16
|10
|58
|49
|61
|Bristol Rovers
|41
|16
|7
|18
|57
|61
|55
|Southend
|41
|14
|11
|16
|49
|60
|53
|Bradford
|39
|16
|5
|18
|49
|61
|53
|Fleetwood Town
|41
|14
|9
|18
|55
|60
|51
|Doncaster
|39
|12
|14
|13
|47
|45
|50
|Blackpool
|41
|12
|14
|15
|51
|52
|50
|Gillingham
|40
|12
|14
|14
|43
|47
|50
|Oxford United
|40
|12
|11
|17
|55
|61
|47
|Walsall
|40
|12
|11
|17
|48
|58
|47
|Oldham
|39
|11
|11
|17
|52
|66
|44
|AFC Wimbledon
|40
|11
|10
|19
|38
|51
|43
|Rochdale
|39
|9
|15
|15
|43
|49
|42
|Milton Keynes Dons
|41
|10
|12
|19
|41
|59
|42
|Northampton
|41
|10
|10
|21
|36
|69
|40
|Bury
|41
|7
|9
|25
|32
|62
|30
|Tuesday, April 3
Bury 0, Rochdale 2
|Saturday, April 7
Plymouth 2, Peterborough 1
Oxford United 0, Oldham 0
AFC Wimbledon 1, Scunthorpe 1
Blackburn 1, Southend 0
Rochdale 3, Portsmouth 3
Walsall 1, Bury 0
Blackpool 5, Bradford 0
Wigan 5, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton 1
Rotherham 3, Fleetwood Town 2
Gillingham 0, Doncaster 0
|Tuesday, April 10
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT
Gillingham vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT
Rochdale vs. Wigan 1845 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton 1845 GMT
Blackpool vs. Northampton 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, April 11
Oldham vs. Walsall 1845 GMT
|Thursday, April 12
Bradford vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|40
|26
|5
|9
|67
|40
|83
|Luton Town
|42
|23
|11
|8
|87
|43
|80
|Wycombe
|41
|21
|11
|9
|75
|55
|74
|Exeter
|41
|22
|6
|13
|57
|47
|72
|Notts County
|42
|19
|13
|10
|63
|44
|70
|Lincoln City
|40
|18
|13
|9
|57
|42
|67
|Coventry
|41
|19
|8
|14
|51
|40
|65
|Mansfield Town
|41
|16
|15
|10
|60
|47
|63
|Swindon
|41
|19
|6
|16
|61
|60
|63
|Carlisle
|42
|16
|13
|13
|57
|50
|61
|Colchester
|42
|16
|13
|13
|51
|46
|61
|Crawley Town
|42
|16
|9
|17
|53
|59
|57
|Newport County
|40
|13
|15
|12
|49
|51
|54
|Cambridge United
|41
|14
|12
|15
|44
|55
|54
|Cheltenham
|42
|13
|12
|17
|62
|60
|51
|Stevenage
|41
|13
|12
|16
|55
|57
|51
|Crewe
|42
|14
|5
|23
|56
|70
|47
|Yeovil
|39
|12
|9
|18
|53
|62
|45
|Port Vale
|42
|10
|13
|19
|46
|59
|43
|Morecambe
|40
|9
|15
|16
|38
|51
|42
|Grimsby Town
|42
|10
|11
|21
|34
|63
|41
|Forest Green
|41
|11
|7
|23
|48
|70
|40
|Barnet
|42
|9
|9
|24
|38
|63
|36
|Chesterfield
|39
|9
|7
|23
|41
|69
|34
|Saturday, April 7
Swindon 0, Carlisle 0
Newport County 0, Stevenage 1
Notts County 2, Coventry 1
Colchester 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Cheltenham 3, Morecambe 0
Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 2
Barnet 1, Forest Green 0
Mansfield Town 3, Crewe 4
Grimsby Town 1, Chesterfield 0
Yeovil 0, Luton Town 3
Cambridge United 2, Exeter 3
|Tuesday, April 10
Swindon vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT
Morecambe vs. Chesterfield 1845 GMT