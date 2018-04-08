Davis Cup: Pouille beats racket-throwing Fognini to seal tie

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Lucas Pouille kept his focus when Fabio Fognini began throwing his racket in frustration during a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory that put France into the Davis Cup semifinals Sunday.

Defending champion France took an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five series with Italy.

Fognini threw his racket twice upon failing to take advantage of opportunities late in the third set.

On the first occasion, Fognini slammed his racket on the red clay court then broke it clean in half across his knee.

In the fourth set, France captain Yannick Noah protested to the chair umpire when the crowd attempted to bother Pouille while he served.

It's the third straight year that France has reached the semifinals.

France will next meet either Spain or Germany.