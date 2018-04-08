Rally world champ wins Tour of Corsica, consolidates lead

AJACCIO, Corsica (AP) — Defending world rally champion Sebastien Ogier extended his lead in the world championship by winning the Tour of Corsica on Sunday.

In his Ford Fiesta, the five-time world champion led from start to finish on the twisty asphalt roads of the Mediterranean island and won with a lead of 36.1 seconds over Ott Tanak of Estonia.

It was Ogier's third victory this season following wins at the Rally Monte Carlo and Rally Mexico, and the 43rd of his career.

"It has been a good weekend, it is very good news that the car has progressed, it was faster than last year," said Ogier, who posted a second win in three years at the event.

Thierry Neuville of Belgium completed the podium.

In Corsica, Ogier was helped by his fellow Frenchman Sebastien Loeb's problems. Loeb, the nine-time world champion, crashed out of second place on Friday after he missed a left corner and slid straight into a ditch. His hopes of victory gone, Loeb — who competed at the race as part of his three-event program this year with Citroen — posted the fastest time in three special stages on Saturday.

Esapekka Lappi won the final Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Toyota Yaris. Loeb took four points for his second place with Ogier claiming three points in third.

Ogier has a 17-point lead over Neuville in the standings ahead of the Rally Argentina from April 26-29.