Late winner keeps Levante in position to avoid relegation

MADRID (AP) — Levante took a big step toward avoiding demotion in the Spanish league by defeating Las Palmas 2-1 with an injury-time winner on Sunday.

Jose Campana scored from inside the area in the second minute of stoppage time, giving Levante an eight-point gap to the relegation zone with seven matches left.

Las Palmas dropped to second-to-last place, two points behind Deportivo La Coruna, which on Friday earned its first win in nine matches under coach Clarence Seedorf by defeating last-place Malaga 3-2 at home. Malaga was four points behind Las Palmas.

Levante opened the scoring at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium with a goal by Jorge "Koke" Andujar in the 35th, but David Garcia equalized in the 50th before Campana calmly found the far corner for the winner in a late breakaway for the hosts.

Levante's winner came while the team played with 10 men as Koke was sent off for a hard foul in the 86th. Levante also had Ruben Rochina ejected in the fourth minute of injury time.

Levante played in the second division last year, following six straight seasons in the top flight.

Las Palmas, whose last league win came against Malaga 10 games ago, was in the second tier for the last time in the 2014-15 season.

