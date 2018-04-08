Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 8, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;SW;10;78%;72%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;94;77;High clouds;92;76;NW;7;43%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Not as warm;76;55;A shower or t-storm;70;53;W;6;67%;88%;5

Algiers, Algeria;A few showers;64;51;Mostly sunny;64;49;W;9;53%;61%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;67;49;Partly sunny;63;52;NE;11;77%;44%;3

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sun;48;36;Mostly cloudy;49;37;NE;5;59%;58%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;69;48;Plenty of sunshine;70;50;SW;7;35%;2%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;44;34;Rain and drizzle;41;32;W;17;69%;80%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warm with clearing;92;67;Mostly sunny, warm;92;67;E;6;51%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, breezy;72;53;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;S;7;47%;1%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;66;58;Turning cloudy;71;63;WNW;10;61%;69%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;89;64;Partly sunny;89;65;SE;6;34%;10%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing and warm;98;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;SE;7;66%;63%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;92;66;Partly sunny;92;66;ESE;7;46%;12%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Variable cloudiness;87;71;Mostly sunny, warmer;94;74;S;5;50%;10%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;60;51;Spotty showers;62;49;SW;10;66%;65%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;64;41;Partly sunny;68;43;S;5;36%;2%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warmer;73;54;Partly sunny;76;53;SE;12;50%;61%;6

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and mild;68;46;Clouds and sun, warm;72;52;ENE;4;64%;7%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;66;49;A t-storm in spots;65;50;WNW;5;78%;75%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;76;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;61;ESE;9;75%;66%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy with clearing;68;50;Partly sunny;73;51;SSE;13;58%;44%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;72;53;Partly sunny, mild;67;53;S;7;74%;44%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;71;46;Mostly sunny;71;45;ESE;7;59%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and warmer;71;51;Partly sunny;73;53;SSW;9;57%;33%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;74;68;A t-storm in spots;79;74;NNE;8;81%;73%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers and t-storms;86;65;Clearing, a t-storm;87;64;N;4;48%;85%;9

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;57;48;Mostly sunny;65;48;SSW;9;54%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;Sunny and nice;80;59;NNE;8;34%;2%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;79;59;Turning cloudy;75;61;SSE;9;57%;27%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and clouds;81;66;Partly sunny;81;66;NE;4;64%;34%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;93;81;Partly sunny;94;81;ESE;8;66%;26%;12

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;38;31;A bit of a.m. snow;41;32;NE;8;68%;70%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A t-storm around;89;77;NE;6;72%;66%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;54;42;Partial sunshine;56;44;N;3;79%;44%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunlit and nice;75;65;Sunny and pleasant;75;66;N;10;85%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Pleasant and warmer;63;49;Mainly cloudy;72;50;NNE;6;63%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;84;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;SSW;7;90%;85%;3

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;97;75;A t-storm around;99;76;NNE;8;49%;42%;10

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;61;37;Mostly sunny;56;35;S;7;37%;25%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;A t-storm around;93;76;SSW;5;61%;75%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;95;72;A shower in the p.m.;91;73;SE;5;62%;66%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;54;40;Showers around;53;43;E;9;83%;85%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;68;53;A.M. showers, cloudy;63;48;ENE;5;62%;98%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. shower or two;65;52;Spotty showers;61;53;W;15;59%;70%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;77;61;Sunny and nice;81;67;SE;7;59%;29%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;81;60;Not as warm;75;60;SE;8;67%;44%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;89;70;Mostly sunny;89;68;SSE;9;59%;3%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Becoming cloudy;44;35;A passing shower;50;30;NNE;10;83%;84%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;77;Warm with some sun;97;81;ESE;6;52%;24%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;73;63;Clouds and sun, nice;79;69;ESE;8;62%;20%;4

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;80;71;Partly sunny;79;70;NE;15;66%;34%;6

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;92;70;Hazy sunshine;95;70;SE;5;44%;29%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A shower or two;77;65;A t-storm in spots;82;64;NW;11;67%;66%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;58;48;Low clouds;60;47;NNE;7;80%;10%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;87;75;Thunderstorms;90;75;E;5;75%;75%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;96;78;Plenty of sunshine;94;77;N;10;41%;41%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;79;56;Partly sunny;75;56;NNW;8;59%;44%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds;75;52;A p.m. t-storm;70;51;NW;4;54%;81%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;76;Partly sunny;96;76;S;6;49%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;79;56;A shower or t-storm;76;56;S;6;75%;67%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and delightful;101;70;Brilliant sunshine;100;71;NNW;13;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and pleasant;62;42;Mostly sunny, mild;68;46;SSE;10;52%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;75;An afternoon shower;89;76;ENE;10;53%;42%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;93;73;Showers and t-storms;84;73;NNW;7;76%;93%;4

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;SW;7;67%;63%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;NE;4;69%;78%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;36;Partly sunny, mild;60;35;NE;9;50%;4%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SSW;6;74%;62%;3

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;75;68;Some sun, pleasant;75;67;SSE;5;71%;33%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;60;46;A passing shower;57;51;NW;8;63%;84%;5

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;53;47;Spotty showers;53;47;ENE;9;85%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;75;59;Warmer with sunshine;88;63;SSE;5;35%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;95;77;A t-storm around;88;78;SSW;7;71%;76%;7

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;59;42;Spotty showers;48;43;SW;10;73%;86%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;ESE;5;66%;70%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;74;Brief a.m. showers;84;75;ESE;5;79%;81%;5

Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;88;79;A t-storm around;91;79;E;10;56%;63%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;86;59;Partly sunny;76;57;E;6;58%;5%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;81;55;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;ESE;5;27%;44%;13

Miami, United States;A shower or two;85;73;Mostly sunny, warm;87;72;SW;11;66%;34%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mild with sunshine;61;42;Partly sunny;65;48;S;10;64%;27%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;Mostly sunny;88;77;ESE;6;70%;66%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rather cloudy;75;65;Humid with some sun;79;69;NE;7;76%;36%;5

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;35;21;Becoming cloudy;39;25;SE;3;37%;27%;5

Moscow, Russia;Milder;49;38;Not as cool;60;42;SW;9;64%;0%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;80;Hazy sun;92;79;NW;8;57%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-shower in spots;75;59;A little a.m. rain;77;61;N;7;69%;74%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;47;32;Inc. clouds;47;37;S;6;28%;57%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Not as warm;73;51;Afternoon showers;69;54;WNW;6;59%;72%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;40;30;An afternoon shower;42;34;SSE;11;85%;79%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cool;55;41;Partly sunny;62;42;NNE;10;53%;27%;8

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;39;36;Spotty showers;42;32;NNE;5;74%;78%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, cold;33;19;Turning out cloudy;40;25;SE;9;40%;23%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;82;76;Downpours;82;78;NW;6;84%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;75;Clouds and sun;90;75;NW;8;64%;44%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;85;74;Showers around;87;74;ENE;8;76%;81%;8

Paris, France;Spotty showers;72;53;Spotty showers;61;51;S;6;73%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;Clouds and sun, nice;72;57;S;10;56%;8%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;91;75;Partly sunny, warm;96;80;S;6;48%;14%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;89;74;A morning shower;89;73;N;9;74%;64%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sunshine;90;71;A shower in the p.m.;94;71;E;5;45%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;62;41;Partly sunny, warmer;72;49;SE;6;57%;4%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little p.m. rain;51;29;Partly sunny;62;43;SE;6;49%;4%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Rain and drizzle;68;53;Cloudy, p.m. showers;67;54;E;7;68%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;65;50;Rain and drizzle;60;47;SW;14;62%;66%;7

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;83;74;A shower in the a.m.;83;75;SE;8;78%;87%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;42;36;Partly sunny;43;37;ESE;10;55%;27%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;62;48;Mostly cloudy;66;44;WSW;8;68%;63%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;72;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;NE;6;69%;4%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;91;68;A t-storm in spots;92;69;NNW;10;28%;63%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;75;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;61;51;S;11;77%;65%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;48;39;Not as cool;59;32;NW;10;70%;65%;3

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;62;49;Sunny;68;53;W;7;67%;12%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;78;64;Sun and clouds;79;63;ENE;6;65%;33%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;85;75;Some sun, a shower;85;75;E;13;71%;59%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;75;64;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;W;4;94%;42%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;74;50;Partly sunny;75;49;E;5;38%;36%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;78;50;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;SW;4;53%;44%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;85;71;Partial sunshine;84;71;NNE;6;72%;31%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional rain;57;42;Spotty showers;53;48;NW;7;75%;86%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;55;46;Mostly sunny;62;49;ENE;4;66%;34%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;49;33;Some sun;60;45;SE;4;50%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;Sunny and warmer;79;63;SSE;9;44%;0%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;78;E;9;75%;74%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;70;42;Mostly sunny;73;44;SSE;8;52%;3%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;76;A shower in places;84;76;ENE;14;68%;55%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;54;39;Spotty showers;51;32;NE;5;70%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;81;67;Sunny and very warm;89;67;S;9;43%;16%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;79;59;Sunny;85;63;SE;7;41%;1%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;51;41;Spotty showers;56;32;NE;9;72%;88%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;64;48;Clearing;65;47;SE;8;48%;10%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Nice with sunshine;66;46;Clouds and sun, nice;63;48;E;9;64%;34%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds;67;55;Partly sunny;70;55;SE;7;35%;34%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;Sunshine and nice;70;57;SE;8;55%;56%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;81;53;Partly sunny;78;51;E;5;47%;30%;6

Tokyo, Japan;More sun than clouds;63;45;Mostly sunny, nice;69;47;NNW;14;40%;2%;8

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;36;24;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;28;N;5;51%;38%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;88;59;Sunny and cooler;70;58;E;8;66%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;74;52;Mostly sunny;71;53;SSE;8;53%;4%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some brightening;57;29;Cloudy and cooler;46;21;NNW;10;40%;20%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;55;46;A morning shower;57;50;NE;5;58%;57%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;51;Partly sunny, warm;74;52;SSE;14;53%;26%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;High clouds;91;68;ENE;4;47%;4%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;45;A shower in places;69;48;S;11;60%;77%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer with sunshine;76;51;Partly sunny, warm;76;50;SSE;13;47%;13%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;63;59;A p.m. shower or two;63;50;NE;8;76%;92%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;94;74;Clouds and sun, warm;97;76;WSW;5;43%;17%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;71;44;Partly sunny;71;43;NE;4;40%;7%;7

