Advocates: School gun clubs teach discipline, not violence

In this photo taken Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dahlonega, Georgia, a high school student sits at a gun range at the University of North Georgia, wea
In this photo taken Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dahlonega, Georgia, a student stands at the bay of a gun range at the University of North Georgia. In
In this photo taken Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dahlonega, Georgia, JP O'Connor, a USA Shooting instructor, talks with students at a gun range at the
In this photo taken Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dahlonega, Georgia, a student stands at the bay of a gun range at the University of North Georgia, ca
In this photo taken Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dahlonega, Georgia, a student holds a container of pellets used in an air rifle during training at a
In this photo taken Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dahlonega, Georgia, a student stands at the bay of a gun range at the University of North Georgia, a
In this photo taken Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dahlonega, Georgia, Lydia Odlin, 21, from Scarborough, Maine, stands with her air rifle outside a gun
In this photo taken Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dahlonega, Ga., an air rifle and monitor rest in a bay at a gun range at the University of North Geor
DAHLONEGA, Ga. (AP) — There are an estimated 5,000 gun teams at high schools and universities around the country. And for those who participate, their popularity hasn't waned. The youth who are involved, their coaches, and their parents say the shooting teams have had a positive influence on their lives.
What they say they learn? Discipline. Patience. Responsibility.
Critics worry that putting a firearm into the hands of a teen or young adult sends the wrong message in this era of school shootings and other gun-related violence.
JP O'Connor is a coach affiliated with the Olympic organization USA Shooting. He says he's teaching kids life skills and educating them about the safe and proper use of firearms.
He says if you educate students about guns, society is actually safer.