Saudi crown prince visits France to share his 'new vision'

PARIS (AP) — The crown prince of Saudi Arabia is making his first official visit to France, which is hoping to profit from his shake-up of the conservative kingdom.

No big contracts are expected to be signed during the visit of Mohammed bin Salman, but a "strategic partnership" is to be announced Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron. French media say the prince arrives Sunday.

France is hoping for Saudi investments in technology, renewable energy, health and tourism. The influential crown prince is expected to visit the Paris startup incubator Station F.

Demonstrators will greet the prince with protests over the Saudi-led coalition's strikes in Yemen to fight Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Prince Mohammed comes to France after a nearly three-week-long trip to the United States, preceded by a visit to Britain.