Saudi crown prince visits France to share his 'new vision'

FILE - In this March 22, 2018, file photo, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Pentagon in Wash
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Allison Hay, left, speaks to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner,
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman walks toward volunteers in front of a Habitat for Humanity home, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Houston. The subdi
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, third from left, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second from left, talk in front of a Habitat for Humanity
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, right, watches a volunteer take a selfie with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, in front of a Habitat for
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, third from left, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, center, pose with volunteers in front of a Habitat for Hu
Khalid al-Falih, energy minister of Saudi Arabia, center, introduces Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the W
PARIS (AP) — The crown prince of Saudi Arabia is making his first official visit to France, which is hoping to profit from his shake-up of the conservative kingdom.
No big contracts are expected to be signed during the visit of Mohammed bin Salman, but a "strategic partnership" is to be announced Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron. French media say the prince arrives Sunday.
France is hoping for Saudi investments in technology, renewable energy, health and tourism. The influential crown prince is expected to visit the Paris startup incubator Station F.
Demonstrators will greet the prince with protests over the Saudi-led coalition's strikes in Yemen to fight Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Prince Mohammed comes to France after a nearly three-week-long trip to the United States, preceded by a visit to Britain.