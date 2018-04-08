Former Taiwan VP to meet Chinese president at Boao Forum

Shanghai, April 8 (CNA) Former Taiwan vice president Vincent Siew (蕭萬長) is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) at the Boao Forum for Asia, a regional dialogue platform in which China plays a leading role, that opened Sunday.



Taiwanese media covering the annual conference held in Hainan province have been asked to coordinate coverage of a closed-door Siew-Xi meeting, ending speculation as to whether the two men would meet, and in what form, during the four-day forum that ends April 11.



Siew heads a delegation of Taiwanese entrepreneurs attending the forum in his role as honorary chairman of the Cross-Straits Common Market Foundation.



China has not yet announced a date for the meeting. The foundation's executive-director Chen Te-sheng (陳德昇) told CNA that the date has not yet been confirmed.



According to the official web site of the Boao Forum, this year's agenda revolves around the theme "An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity."



Xi will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony, the first international occasion since the recently concluded 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that saw Xi further consolidate his power by removing term limits from the Chinese Constitution.



Global attention is focused on what Xi will say about economic issues facing China at the forum, at a time when China and the United States have stepped up threats of a trade war, in a year marking the 40th anniversary of China opening to the world.



(By Shine Chen and Shih Hsiu-chuan)

