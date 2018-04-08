Former Taiwan president Ma flying to U.S. on Monday for five-day trip

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Former President Ma Ying-jeou is scheduled to fly from Taiwan to San Francisco on Monday for a five-day trip to the United States where he will address a panel discussion at Stanford University, Ma's office said Sunday.



Ma is expected to arrive in San Francisco on the evening of April 9. The following day, he will visit the city's Chinatown where he will lay a wreath in front of a statue of Dr. Sun Yat-sen, the founding father of the country, before attending a banquet hosted by overseas Taiwanese in the city later that night, according to a statement from Ma's office.



Ma will deliver an address titled "Taiwan's Three Challenges Ahead: The economy, cross-strait relations, and democracy," at a panel discussion session to be held at Stanford University on April 11, according to the statement.



The discussion will also include Stanford University professors Francis Fukuyama and Larry Diamond.



Fukuyama is the Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), Stanford's premier research institute for international studies, and Mosbacher Director of FSI's Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law.



Diamond is senior fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution and founding co-editor of the Journal of Democracy.



Ma is scheduled to visit the headquarters of Tesla and Google on April 12 before attending another banquet hosted by overseas Taiwanese that night. He will fly back to Taiwan on April 13 and is scheduled to arrive on April 14, according to the statement.



This will be the fourth time the former president has traveled abroad since he stepped down in May 2016 after completing his second term in office.



Ma visited Malaysia in November 2016, and then went to New York, Boston and Washington D.C. at the invitation of American think tanks and academic organizations in February 2017. His most recent overseas trip was to Los Angeles in Nov. 2017.