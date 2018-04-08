  1. Home
  2. World

National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/08 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 6 1 .857
Atlanta 5 3 .625
Washington 4 4 .500
Philadelphia 3 4 .429 3
Miami 2 6 .250
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 6 2 .750
Milwaukee 5 4 .556
Chicago 4 4 .500 2
St. Louis 4 4 .500 2
Cincinnati 2 5 .286
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 6 2 .750
San Francisco 4 3 .571
Colorado 5 4 .556
Los Angeles 2 6 .250 4
San Diego 2 7 .222

___

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Atlanta 8, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 4, Houston 1

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 20, Miami 1

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 5, 14 innings

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 4

Houston 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Richards 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Ross 1-0) at Houston (Morton 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Walker 0-0) at St. Louis (Weaver 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-2) at San Francisco (Blach 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0) at Washington (Roark 1-0), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Reed 0-0) at Philadelphia (Lively 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 1-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 10:15 p.m.