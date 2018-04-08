|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Atlanta
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Miami
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Milwaukee
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|San Francisco
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Colorado
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Los Angeles
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|San Diego
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
___
|Friday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
Atlanta 8, Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 3
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego 4, Houston 1
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
St. Louis 5, Arizona 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 20, Miami 1
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 5, 14 innings
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 4
Houston 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings
Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
|Sunday's Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Richards 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Ross 1-0) at Houston (Morton 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 0-0) at St. Louis (Weaver 1-0), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-2) at San Francisco (Blach 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0) at Washington (Roark 1-0), 8:08 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh (Nova 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Reed 0-0) at Philadelphia (Lively 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 1-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 1-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 10:15 p.m.