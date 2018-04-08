  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/08 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 7 1 .875
New York 5 4 .556
Toronto 5 4 .556
Baltimore 3 6 .333
Tampa Bay 1 7 .125 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 3 .571
Chicago 3 4 .429 1
Detroit 3 4 .429 1
Cleveland 3 5 .375
Kansas City 2 4 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 7 2 .778
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 1
Seattle 4 3 .571 2
Oakland 4 6 .400
Texas 4 6 .400

___

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 3, 14 innings

Toronto 8, Texas 5

San Diego 4, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 9

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Boston 10, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 11, Minnesota 4

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0

Houston 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings

Texas 5, Toronto 1

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Wright Jr. 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kittredge 0-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fiers 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Ross 1-0) at Houston (Morton 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Garcia 0-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (Archer 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 1-0) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Richards 1-0) at Texas (Fister 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:15 p.m.