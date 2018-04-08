  1. Home
Germany still clueless about motive for fatal van attack

2018/04/08

In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 photo people light candles in Muenster, western Germany where a van crashed into people drinking outside a popular bar

In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 photo people light candles in Muenster, western Germany where a van crashed into people drinking outside a popular bar

In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 photo people light candles in Muenster, western Germany where a van crashed into people drinking outside a popular bar

In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 photo a ribbon with the writing 'Muenster' sits between candles in Muenster, western Germany where a van crashed into

Forensic experts work on the scene in Muenster, western Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018 where a van crashed into people drinking outside a popular bar

Forensic experts work on the scene in Muenster, western Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018 where a van crashed into people drinking outside a popular bar

A damaged van sits on the platform of a truck in Muenster, western Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018 after the van crashed into people drinking outside a

A damaged van sits on the platform of a truck in Muenster, western Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018 after the van crashed into people drinking outside a

A damaged van sits on the platform of a truck in Muenster, western Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018 after the van crashed into people drinking outside a

A body is loaded into a vehicle in front of a restaurant in Muenster, Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018 after a vehicle crashed into a crowd. A van crash

Police guard in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. A vehicle crashed into a crowd Saturday in the western German city of Muenster,

Police guard in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. A van crashed into people drinking outside a popular bar Saturday in the German

A body is loaded into a vehicle in front of a restaurant in Muenster, Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018 after a vehicle crashed into a crowd. A van crash

A body is loaded into a vehicle in front of a restaurant in Muenster, Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018 after a vehicle crashed into a crowd. A van crash

People stay in front of a restaurant in Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018 after a vehicle crashed into a crowd killing four people and injuri

People stay in front of a restaurant in Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018 after a vehicle crashed into a crowd killing four people and injuri

Police officers secure the crime scene after a car crashed into a group of people leaving several dead in Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018.

Police walk in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. A vehicle crashed into a crowd Saturday in the western German city of Muenster, k

MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Prosecutors say they still have no indication why a 48-year-old man drove a van into a crowd of people in the western German city of Muenster, killing two and injuring 20 before he shot himself to death inside the van.

In a joint statement with police, prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt wrote Sunday that "as of now, we don't have any leads regarding a possible background for the deed."

Authorities have identified the two fatalities of Saturday's crash as a 51-year-old woman from the county of Lueneburg and a 65-year-old man from the county of Broken. Their names weren't given as is customary in Germany.

Local media have identified the perpetrator as a German living in Muenster who had been suffering from psychological problems, but police wouldn't confirm those details.