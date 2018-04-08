The Latest: Orban says election is about 'Hungary's future'

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Latest on on Hungary's parliamentary election (all times local):

8 a.m.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has cast his vote in the parliamentary election, saying the ballot is about "Hungary's future."

Orban, who voted with his wife at a Budapest school near their home, told a crowd of reporters that he will "respect the decision" of the Hungarian voters.

Orban, who seeking his third consecutive term, and fourth overall since 1998, says he's voting early so he could keep campaigning until polling stations close Sunday evening.

Orban, who focused his campaign on his harsh anti-migration stance, says it's a "misunderstanding" that his frequently harsh criticism of Brussels was directed at the whole of the European Union.

He says "the EU is not in Brussels. The EU is in Berlin, in Budapest, in Warsaw, in Prague and in Bucharest. The European Union does not mean Brussels, it means the European capitals together."