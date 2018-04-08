Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu to be appointed as Secretary-general by Taiwan's President 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After a three-day visit to the U.S. last month in her mayoral capacity, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) was confirmed by the Office of President to be appointed as the new Secretary-general to the President on Sunday, April 8, after radio show host Clara Chou (周玉蔻) broke the news the same day on Facebook.

Chou said on Facebook that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said in a radio interview that the Office of President would announce the appointment on Wednesday, April 11. The Office later confirmed the news when asked by a Central News Agency reporter on Sunday.

People familiar with the matter told the CNA reporter that the President did mention the appointment during the interview, as it was time for Tsai to quickly decide on who would fill the important assistant role, before her scheduled state visit to African diplomatic ally Swaziland on April 17.

Premier William Lai (賴清德) visited the US in his capacity as mayor of Tainan in 2017 before taking office as Premier in September. After her U.S. trip, Chen was already rumored to have been selected for a top position in Tsai's administration.