|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Tampa Bay
|82
|54
|23
|5
|113
|296
|236
|x-Boston
|81
|50
|19
|12
|112
|268
|210
|x-Toronto
|82
|49
|26
|7
|105
|277
|232
|Florida
|81
|43
|30
|8
|94
|244
|244
|Detroit
|82
|30
|39
|13
|73
|217
|255
|Montreal
|82
|29
|40
|13
|71
|209
|264
|Ottawa
|82
|28
|43
|11
|67
|221
|291
|Buffalo
|82
|25
|45
|12
|62
|199
|280
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Washington
|82
|49
|26
|7
|105
|259
|239
|x-Pittsburgh
|82
|47
|29
|6
|100
|272
|250
|x-Philadelphia
|82
|42
|26
|14
|98
|251
|243
|x-Columbus
|82
|45
|30
|7
|97
|242
|230
|x-New Jersey
|82
|44
|29
|9
|97
|248
|244
|Carolina
|82
|36
|35
|11
|83
|228
|256
|N.Y. Islanders
|82
|35
|37
|10
|80
|264
|296
|N.Y. Rangers
|82
|34
|39
|9
|77
|231
|268
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Nashville
|82
|53
|18
|11
|117
|267
|211
|x-Winnipeg
|82
|52
|20
|10
|114
|277
|218
|x-Minnesota
|82
|45
|26
|11
|101
|253
|232
|x-Colorado
|82
|43
|30
|9
|95
|257
|237
|St. Louis
|82
|44
|32
|6
|94
|226
|222
|Dallas
|82
|42
|32
|8
|92
|235
|225
|Chicago
|82
|33
|39
|10
|76
|229
|256
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Vegas
|82
|51
|24
|7
|109
|272
|228
|x-Anaheim
|82
|44
|25
|13
|101
|235
|216
|x-San Jose
|82
|45
|27
|10
|100
|252
|229
|x-Los Angeles
|82
|45
|29
|8
|98
|239
|203
|Calgary
|82
|37
|35
|10
|84
|218
|248
|Edmonton
|82
|36
|40
|6
|78
|234
|263
|Vancouver
|82
|31
|40
|11
|73
|218
|264
|Arizona
|82
|29
|41
|12
|70
|208
|256
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 0
Tampa Bay 7, Buffalo 5
St. Louis 4, Chicago 1
Anaheim 5, Dallas 3
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, OT
Washington 5, New Jersey 3
Winnipeg 4, Chicago 1
Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT
Boston 5, Ottawa 2
Toronto 4, Montreal 2
Florida 4, Buffalo 3
Nashville 4, Columbus 2
Colorado 5, St. Louis 2
Anaheim 3, Arizona 0
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2, SO
Calgary 7, Vegas 1
Dallas 4, Los Angeles 2
Minnesota 6, San Jose 3
|Sunday's Games
Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m.