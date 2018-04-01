Former Taipei County Magistrate tapped to run for New Taipei mayoral race, report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – To win the only one of the country’s six special municipalities not currently governed by the ruling party, Democratic Progressive Party Chairperson and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has reportedly tapped former Taipei County Magistrate Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to run for New Taipei mayor, reaching consensus within the party on who is best suited to beat the KMT nominee.

Former national police chief Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) , who served as vice mayor the past few years, recently won the Kuomintang primary to be its candidate in the upcoming New Taipei City mayoral election, while the DPP has yet to announce its candidate for the election.

All of Taiwan will hold local elections on November 24, and since the New Taipei City Mayor and KMT member Eric Liluan Chu (朱立倫) is reaching the end of his second and final term, both the KMT and DPP are looking for new contenders.

New Taipei City is the only one of the country’s six special municipalities not currently governed by the DPP.

Rumors have been swirling around for weeks that the DPP is favoring Su as their candidate in the election, while DPP legislators Wu Ping-jui (吳秉叡) and Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) have expressed an interest in running.

The race appears to be turning into a bitter competition for the ruling party due to mounting calls by many of the New Taipei City councilors encouraging former Premier Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃) to run in the election. The development, according to an Upmedia report, forced President Tsai to meet Yu, Wu, and Lo on Saturday to discourage them from running, to clear the path for Su.

People familiar with the matter told Upmedia that Yu accepted Tsai's call not to run the race after Saturday's meeting. Wu announced on his own Facebook page the same day that he will withdraw from running and support whoever is nominated by the party.