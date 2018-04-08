Indulge in firefly watching at Taipei's Daan Forest Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Friends of Daan Forest Park Association is collaborating with the Public Works Department to repopulate fireflies in the northern metropolis of Taipei, Taiwan.

It has been a year since the last firefly watching frenzy in Taiwan and the firefly repopulation effort at Daan Forest Park has been a tedious process due to the close proximity to high-traffic roads, the large number of approximately 10,000 visitors daily, and exposure to intense artificial lighting all around the park.

However, members of the public were able spot the reappearance of fireflies around the lake in Daan Forest Park starting from March 25.



The public can plan their firefly watching trips in Taiwan starting April 16 (By Central News Agency)

Later this month, there will be volunteer teams organizing and conducting firefly trail tours in various parks starting April 16, and running though May 6, from 6:40 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. The trails are located at Daan Forest Park , Rongxing Garden Park, Cui Lake in Muzha Park and Shilin Official Residence.

The Public Works Department urges the public to look out for, and to help protect the fireflies. To help preserve the firefly population, it is recommended that people keep noise to a low volume, avoid shining direct light at the fireflies, and the department asks that people do not try to capture the fireflies.