  1. Home
  2. World

Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/08 12:01
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 200 000 010— 3 6 0
Boston 440 000 20x—10 9 0

Faria, Pruitt (2), Roe (7), Romo (7), Dan.Robertson (8) and W.Ramos; Porcello, Walden (8) and Leon. W_Porcello 2-0. L_Faria 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (2), Martinez (1), Devers (1).

___

Baltimore 002 100 000—3 6 0
New York 020 012 30x—8 11 1

Tillman, Bleier (6), Yacabonis (7), Cortes Jr. (8) and Sisco; Gray, Warren (7), Dav.Robertson (7), Cessa (9) and Au.Romine. W_Gray 1-0. L_Tillman 0-2.

___

Seattle 000 320 051—11 12 0
Minnesota 000 003 001— 4 9 2

Leake, Rzepczynski (6), Altavilla (6), Vincent (7), Nicasio (7), Pazos (9) and Marjama; Berrios, Moya (5), Pressly (7), Duke (8), Hildenberger (8), Kinley (9) and J.Castro. W_Leake 2-0. L_Berrios 1-1. HRs_Seattle, Heredia (1), Seager (1).

___

Detroit 002 012 001—6 6 1
Chicago 000 000 100—1 8 0

Fulmer, Wilson (6), Jimenez (8), Stumpf (9), B.Farmer (9) and J.McCann; Giolito, Santiago (6), Minaya (9), Infante (9) and Castillo. W_Fulmer 1-1. L_Giolito 0-1.

___

Kansas City 000 000 100—1 3 1
Cleveland 000 000 000—0 6 1

Kennedy, Boyer (7), Grimm (8), K.Herrera (9) and Butera; Bauer, Olson (9) and R.Perez. W_Kennedy 1-0. L_Bauer 0-1. Sv_K.Herrera (2). HRs_Kansas City, Duda (2).

___

Toronto 000 001 000—1 2 0
Texas 010 040 00x—5 8 0

Stroman, D.Barnes (5), Clippard (7), Axford (8) and Martin; Minor, Jepsen (7), Diekman (9) and Centeno. W_Minor 1-1. L_Stroman 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Pearce (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 000 000 000 0—0 6 1
Houston 000 000 000 1—1 6 0
(10 innings)

Mitchell, Stammen (6), Yates (8), Erlin (9), Maton (10) and Ellis; Cole, Harris (8), Giles (9), Devenski (9) and B.McCann. W_Devenski 1-0. L_Erlin 0-1.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 000 001 200—3 8 1
Washington 000 011 000—2 5 1

Matz, Robles (6), A.Ramos (7), Rhame (8), Blevins (8), Familia (8) and d'Arnaud; G.Gonzalez, Grace (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino. W_Robles 1-0. L_Kintzler 0-1. Sv_Familia (4). HRs_Washington, Harper (5).

___

Arizona 101 000 010—3 5 0
St. Louis 104 000 00x—5 10 1

Greinke, Koch (6), Salas (8) and Mathis; Wacha, Leone (6), Bowman (7), Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Wacha 1-1. L_Greinke 0-1. Sv_Norris (1). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (2).

___

Chicago 000 001 004—5 8 0
Milwaukee 000 100 010—2 4 2

Darvish, Duensing (7), Cishek (7), Strop (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Davies, Drake (7), Jeffress (8), Jennings (8), J.Barnes (9), Hoover (9) and Bandy. W_Strop 2-0. L_J.Barnes 0-1. Sv_Morrow (1). HRs_Chicago, Bryant (2). Milwaukee, Thames (3).

___

Miami 100 000 000— 1 5 0
Philadelphia 504 802 10x—20 20 1

Peters, J.Turner (3), O'Grady (4), Guerrero (6), Tazawa (7), Holaday (8) and Wallach, Telis; Velasquez, Thompson (7) and Alfaro. W_Velasquez 1-1. L_Peters 1-1. Sv_Thompson (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (2), Alfaro (1), Santana (2), Altherr (1).

___

Cincinnati 001 012 030—7 11 1
Pittsburgh 220 000 000—4 8 0

Romano, Quackenbush (6), W.Peralta (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Kuhl, Neverauskas (6), Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Glasnow (9) and E.Diaz. W_W.Peralta 1-0. L_Kontos 0-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (2). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (2).

___

Los Angeles 001 002 100 000 01—5 12 0
San Francisco 100 201 000 000 03—7 17 1
(14 innings)

Hill, P.Baez (5), Cingrani (6), Maeda (7), Stripling (8), Chargois (9), Fields (11), Jansen (12), Alexander (13), Font (14) and A.Barnes, Grandal; Stratton, Osich (6), Gearrin (6), S.Dyson (7), Watson (7), Strickland (9), Johnson (10), Moronta (12), Gomez (14) and Posey. W_Gomez 1-0. L_Font 0-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Utley (1). San Francisco, McCutchen (1), Posey (1).

___

Atlanta 000 001 001 0—2 8 0
Colorado 001 100 000 1—3 10 1
(10 innings)

A.Sanchez, S.Freeman (6), Winkler (7), Minter (9), Vizcaino (10) and C.Perez; Bettis, Dunn (6), B.Shaw (7), McGee (8), W.Davis (9), Ottavino (10) and Wolters. W_Ottavino 2-0. L_Vizcaino 1-1. HRs_Colorado, Story (2).