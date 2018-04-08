Whitecaps-Real Salt Lake, Sums

|Vancouver
|0
1—1
Real Salt Lake
|1
1—2
First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Silva, 1 (Lennon), 49th minute.
Second half_2, Real Salt Lake, Savarino, 1 (Baird, Kreilach), 88th. 3, Vancouver, Shea, 3 (Kamara), 94th.
Goalies_Vancouver, Stefan Marinovic; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando.
Yellow Cards_Henley, Real Salt Lake, 17th; Silva, Real Salt Lake, 28th; Glad, Real Salt Lake, 56th; Lennon, Real Salt Lake, 75th; Waston, Vancouver, 78th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.
A_16,015 (20,213)
Lineups
Vancouver_Stefan Marinovic; Jose Aja, Efrain Juarez, Jake Nerwinski, Kendall Waston; Marcel De Jong (Brek Shea, 74th), Felipe Martins; Alphonso Davies, Bernie Ibini Isei (Cristian Techera, 65th), Kei Kamara, Nicolas Mezquida (Anthony Blondell, 81st).
Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Demar Phillips (Adam Henley, 12th), Marcelo Silva (David Horst, 41st); Corey Baird, Kyle Beckerman, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino, Luis Silva (Sunny, 82nd); Brooks Lennon.