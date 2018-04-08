All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Tampa Bay 82 54 23 5 113 296 236 x-Boston 81 50 19 12 112 268 210 x-Toronto 82 49 26 7 105 277 232 y-Washington 82 49 26 7 105 259 239 x-Pittsburgh 82 47 29 6 100 272 250 x-Philadelphia 82 42 26 14 98 251 243 x-Columbus 82 45 30 7 97 242 230 x-New Jersey 82 44 29 9 97 248 244 Florida 81 43 30 8 94 244 244 Carolina 82 36 35 11 83 228 256 N.Y. Islanders 82 35 37 10 80 264 296 N.Y. Rangers 82 34 39 9 77 231 268 Detroit 82 30 39 13 73 217 255 Montreal 82 29 40 13 71 209 264 Ottawa 82 28 43 11 67 221 291 Buffalo 82 25 45 12 62 199 280 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Nashville 82 53 18 11 117 267 211 x-Winnipeg 82 52 20 10 114 277 218 y-Vegas 81 51 23 7 109 271 221 x-Anaheim 82 44 25 13 101 235 216 x-San Jose 81 45 26 10 100 249 223 x-Minnesota 81 44 26 11 99 247 229 x-Los Angeles 81 45 28 8 98 237 199 St. Louis 81 44 31 6 94 224 217 Colorado 81 42 30 9 93 252 235 Dallas 81 41 32 8 90 231 223 Calgary 81 36 35 10 82 211 247 Edmonton 81 35 40 6 76 231 261 Chicago 82 33 39 10 76 229 256 Vancouver 81 31 40 10 72 216 261 Arizona 82 29 41 12 70 208 256

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 7, Buffalo 5

St. Louis 4, Chicago 1

Anaheim 5, Dallas 3

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, OT

Washington 5, New Jersey 3

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 1

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Boston 5, Ottawa 2

Toronto 4, Montreal 2

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

Nashville 4, Columbus 2

Anaheim 3, Arizona 0

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled