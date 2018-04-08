  1. Home
Aldridge helps Spurs escape Lillard, Blazers, 116-105

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/08 11:49

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 28 points to help the San Antonio Spurs beat Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 116-105 on Saturday night.

The Spurs (46-34) snapped a two-game losing streak. They are tied with Oklahoma City and New Orleans for fifth in the Western Conference, a half-game back of idle Utah.

San Antonio can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over visiting Sacramento on Monday.

Portland (48-32) missed out on an opportunity to clinch home-court advantage in the first round. Lillard had 33 points for the Trail Blazers, and Evan Turner finished with 18.