2018/04/08 11:08
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Eaton Was 7 23 10 10 .435
Hoskins Phi 7 23 6 10 .435
Tucker Atl 7 23 5 10 .435
FFreeman Atl 7 22 10 9 .409
Iannetta Col 6 22 2 9 .409
RFlaherty Atl 7 25 7 10 .400
Owings Ari 8 25 7 10 .400
Panik SF 6 21 4 8 .381
Swanson Atl 6 27 4 10 .370
Bryant ChC 8 33 5 12 .364
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Cespedes, New York, 3; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Thames, Milwaukee, 3; Molina, St. Louis, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; 16 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Franco, Philadelphia, 11; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 11; Harper, Washington, 10; FFreeman, Atlanta, 10; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; Martinez, St. Louis, 8; Moran, Pittsburgh, 8; 5 tied at 7.

Pitching

Brault, Pittsburgh, 2-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Strop, Chicago, 2-0; Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; Ray, Arizona, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 2-0; 31 tied at 1-0.