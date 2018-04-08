|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Eaton Was
|7
|23
|10
|10
|.435
|Hoskins Phi
|7
|23
|6
|10
|.435
|Tucker Atl
|7
|23
|5
|10
|.435
|FFreeman Atl
|7
|22
|10
|9
|.409
|Iannetta Col
|6
|22
|2
|9
|.409
|RFlaherty Atl
|7
|25
|7
|10
|.400
|Owings Ari
|8
|25
|7
|10
|.400
|Panik SF
|6
|21
|4
|8
|.381
|Swanson Atl
|6
|27
|4
|10
|.370
|Bryant ChC
|8
|33
|5
|12
|.364
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Cespedes, New York, 3; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Thames, Milwaukee, 3; Molina, St. Louis, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; 16 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
Franco, Philadelphia, 11; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 11; Harper, Washington, 10; FFreeman, Atlanta, 10; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; Martinez, St. Louis, 8; Moran, Pittsburgh, 8; 5 tied at 7.
|Pitching
Brault, Pittsburgh, 2-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Strop, Chicago, 2-0; Corbin, Arizona, 2-0; Ray, Arizona, 2-0; deGrom, New York, 2-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 2-0; 31 tied at 1-0.