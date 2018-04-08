|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Toronto
|57
|22
|.722
|—
|x-Boston
|54
|25
|.684
|3
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|30
|.620
|8
|New York
|28
|52
|.350
|29½
|Brooklyn
|27
|53
|.338
|30½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Miami
|43
|37
|.538
|—
|x-Washington
|42
|38
|.525
|1
|Charlotte
|35
|45
|.438
|8
|Orlando
|24
|55
|.304
|18½
|Atlanta
|23
|57
|.288
|20
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|49
|31
|.613
|—
|x-Indiana
|47
|33
|.588
|2
|x-Milwaukee
|43
|37
|.538
|6
|Detroit
|38
|41
|.481
|10½
|Chicago
|27
|53
|.338
|22
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|64
|15
|.810
|—
|New Orleans
|46
|34
|.575
|18½
|San Antonio
|45
|34
|.570
|19
|Dallas
|24
|56
|.300
|40½
|Memphis
|21
|58
|.266
|43
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Portland
|48
|31
|.608
|—
|Utah
|46
|33
|.582
|2
|Oklahoma City
|45
|34
|.570
|3
|Minnesota
|45
|35
|.563
|3½
|Denver
|45
|35
|.563
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|57
|23
|.713
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|42
|38
|.525
|15
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|45
|.430
|22½
|Sacramento
|26
|54
|.325
|31
|Phoenix
|20
|60
|.250
|37
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
|Friday's Games
Atlanta 103, Washington 97
Charlotte 137, Orlando 100
Detroit 113, Dallas 106, OT
Philadelphia 132, Cleveland 130
Boston 111, Chicago 104
New York 122, Miami 98
Toronto 92, Indiana 73
Sacramento 94, Memphis 93
New Orleans 122, Phoenix 103
Minnesota 113, L.A. Lakers 96
|Saturday's Games
Denver 134, L.A. Clippers 115
Milwaukee 115, New York 102
Brooklyn 124, Chicago 96
New Orleans 126, Golden State 120
Oklahoma City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.