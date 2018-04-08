  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/08 10:53
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
z-Toronto 57 22 .722
x-Boston 54 25 .684 3
x-Philadelphia 49 30 .620 8
New York 28 52 .350 29½
Brooklyn 27 53 .338 30½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 43 37 .538
x-Washington 42 38 .525 1
Charlotte 35 45 .438 8
Orlando 24 55 .304 18½
Atlanta 23 57 .288 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 49 31 .613
x-Indiana 47 33 .588 2
x-Milwaukee 43 37 .538 6
Detroit 38 41 .481 10½
Chicago 27 53 .338 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 64 15 .810
New Orleans 46 34 .575 18½
San Antonio 45 34 .570 19
Dallas 24 56 .300 40½
Memphis 21 58 .266 43
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 48 31 .608
Utah 46 33 .582 2
Oklahoma City 45 34 .570 3
Minnesota 45 35 .563
Denver 45 35 .563
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 57 23 .713
L.A. Clippers 42 38 .525 15
L.A. Lakers 34 45 .430 22½
Sacramento 26 54 .325 31
Phoenix 20 60 .250 37

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Friday's Games

Atlanta 103, Washington 97

Charlotte 137, Orlando 100

Detroit 113, Dallas 106, OT

Philadelphia 132, Cleveland 130

Boston 111, Chicago 104

New York 122, Miami 98

Toronto 92, Indiana 73

Sacramento 94, Memphis 93

New Orleans 122, Phoenix 103

Minnesota 113, L.A. Lakers 96

Saturday's Games

Denver 134, L.A. Clippers 115

Milwaukee 115, New York 102

Brooklyn 124, Chicago 96

New Orleans 126, Golden State 120

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.