Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|010—
|3
|6
|0
|Boston
|440
|000
|20x—10
|9
|0
Faria, Pruitt (2), Roe (7), Romo (7), Dan.Robertson (8) and W.Ramos; Porcello, Walden (8) and Leon. W_Porcello 2-0. L_Faria 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (2), Martinez (1), Devers (1).
___
|Baltimore
|002
|100
|000—3
|6
|0
|New York
|020
|012
|30x—8
|11
|1
Tillman, Bleier (6), Yacabonis (7), Cortes Jr. (8) and Sisco; Gray, Warren (7), Dav.Robertson (7), Cessa (9) and Au.Romine. W_Gray 1-0. L_Tillman 0-2.
___
|Seattle
|000
|320
|051—11
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|003
|001—
|4
|9
|2
Leake, Rzepczynski (6), Altavilla (6), Vincent (7), Nicasio (7), Pazos (9) and Marjama; Berrios, Moya (5), Pressly (7), Duke (8), Hildenberger (8), Kinley (9) and J.Castro. W_Leake 2-0. L_Berrios 1-1. HRs_Seattle, Heredia (1), Seager (1).
___
|Detroit
|002
|012
|001—6
|6
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100—1
|8
|0
Fulmer, Wilson (6), Jimenez (8), Stumpf (9), Farmer (9) and McCann; Giolito, Santiago (6), Minaya (9), Infante (9) and Castillo. W_Fulmer 1-1. L_Giolito 0-1.
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
Kennedy, Boyer (7), Grimm (8), K.Herrera (9) and Butera; Bauer, Olson (9) and Perez. W_Kennedy 1-0. L_Bauer 0-1. Sv_K.Herrera (2). HRs_Kansas City, Duda (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|001
|200—3
|8
|1
|Washington
|000
|011
|000—2
|5
|1
Matz, Robles (6), A.Ramos (7), Rhame (8), Blevins (8), Familia (8) and d'Arnaud; G.Gonzalez, Grace (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino. W_Robles 1-0. L_Kintzler 0-1. Sv_Familia (4). HRs_Washington, Harper (5).
___
|Arizona
|101
|000
|010—3
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|104
|000
|00x—5
|10
|1
Greinke, Koch (6), Salas (8) and Mathis; Wacha, Leone (6), Bowman (7), Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Wacha 1-1. L_Greinke 0-1. Sv_Norris (1). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez (2).
___
|Chicago
|000
|001
|004—5
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|010—2
|4
|2
Darvish, Duensing (7), Cishek (7), Strop (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Davies, Drake (7), Jeffress (8), Jennings (8), Barnes (9), Hoover (9) and Bandy. W_Strop 2-0. L_Barnes 0-1. Sv_Morrow (1). HRs_Chicago, Bryant (2). Milwaukee, Thames (3).
___
|Miami
|100
|000
|000—
|1
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|504
|802
|10x—20
|20
|1
Peters, J.Turner (3), O'Grady (4), Guerrero (6), Tazawa (7), Holaday (8) and Wallach, Telis; Velasquez, Thompson (7) and Alfaro. W_Velasquez 1-1. L_Peters 1-1. Sv_Thompson (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (2), Alfaro (1), Santana (2), Altherr (1).
___
|Cincinnati
|001
|012
|030—7
|11
|1
|Pittsburgh
|220
|000
|000—4
|8
|0
Romano, Quackenbush (6), W.Peralta (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Kuhl, Neverauskas (6), Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Glasnow (9) and Diaz. W_W.Peralta 1-0. L_Kontos 0-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (2). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (2).