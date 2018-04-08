  1. Home
  2. Society

Survey finds Taiwan's public hospital staff most trusted among govt. employees

The survey assessing trust in public employees in 2017 was carried out by the Agency Against Corruption of the Ministry of Justice 

By  Central News Agency
2018/04/08 10:43

(Image from Pixabay user Sasint)

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Public hospital staff members were considered the most upright and ethical public sector employees from a list of 26 different professions in 2017, according to a public opinion survey conducted by the Agency Against Corruption (AAC).

The telephone survey, which was conducted in June 2017 and published this March, had a random sample of 1,106 people who rated public employees on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being most corrupt and 10 most upright.

After the results were collated, public hospital staff received an average score of 6.55, followed by civil servants with 6.17, supervisory staff at 6, fire prevention inspection staff 5.94, police 5.84 and military service personnel 5.83.

According to the AAC, the ranking for the police rose two spots from its October 2016 position of seventh, which could be attributed to efforts by police departments to rebrand and connect with the public through social media.

Meanwhile, educational administrators dropped from fifth in 2016 to seventh in 2017.

Employees in the judicial system, including prosecutors and judges, ranked in the middle on the list, 13th and 18th, respectively, but the AAC said this could be more a reflection of people not trusting them rather than thinking they are corrupt.

Government procurement agents, township representatives, city and county councilors, legislators and land development agents were found to be the five least trusted public employees in descending order. 
Ministry of Justice
Agency Against Corruption
hospitals
Public employee
government reports

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan catches 2 tons of drugs hidden inside machinery from China
2018/03/31 15:03
Taiwanese companies including I-Mei Foods launch anti-drugs campaign
2018/03/28 14:40
Taiwan seeks judicial accord with Hong Kong in case of murdered woman
2018/03/22 15:57
Three percent pay raise for public employees passed in Taiwan’s Legislature
2018/01/30 15:36
Taiwanese man put on sanctions list for oil sales to North Korea
2018/01/13 09:19