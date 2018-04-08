Rapids-FC Dallas, Sums

|Colorado
|0
|1—1
|Dallas
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Colorado, Mason, 2 (Badji), 62nd minute. 2, Dallas, Colman, 1 (Diaz), 89th.
Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard; Dallas, Jimmy Maurer.
Yellow Cards_Badji, Colorado, 54th; Hedges, Dallas, 66th; Price, Colorado, 68th; Blomberg, Colorado, 73rd; Serna, Colorado, 95th.
Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Kevin Klinger. 4th Official_Daniel Radford.
A_13,147 (20,500)
___
|Lineups
Colorado_Tim Howard; Nana Boateng (Dillon Serna, 80th), Edgar Castillo, Axel Sjoberg, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne; Johan Blomberg, Kip Colvey, Jack Price; Dominique Badji (Mike Azira, 90th), Joe Mason (Niki Jackson, 77th).
Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Reggie Cannon (Cristian Colman, 73rd), Matt Hedges, Anton Nedyalkov, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios, Mauro Diaz, Carlos Gruezo (Harold Mosquera, 69th), Jacori Hayes, Roland Lamah (Tesho Akindele, 89th); Maximiliano Urruti.