Temperature rises as cold wave weakens this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Warmer temperatures can be expected in Taiwan this week as cold air mass has begun to weaken from Sunday, according to Central Weather Bureau.

Due to radiational cooling conditions around sunrise, temperatures in Yilan and Su'ao dropped to 12.9 degrees Celsius Sunday morning. After the morning, Northern Taiwan can expect a temperature increase to 25 degrees Celsius, and Central Taiwan to 27 degrees Celsius starting today.

Weather this week will also remain stable, with no rain and a significant temperature difference between day and night on most days until April 14.