All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Tampa Bay 82 54 23 5 113 296 236 29-10-2 25-13-3 18-8-2 x-Boston 81 50 19 12 112 268 210 28-7-5 22-12-7 18-7-2 x-Toronto 82 49 26 7 105 277 232 29-10-2 20-16-5 17-8-3 y-Washington 82 49 26 7 105 259 239 28-11-2 21-15-5 17-8-3 x-Pittsburgh 82 47 29 6 100 272 250 30-9-2 17-20-4 18-8-2 x-Philadelphia 82 42 26 14 98 251 243 22-13-6 20-13-8 14-8-6 x-Columbus 81 45 29 7 97 240 226 26-12-3 19-17-4 14-10-4 x-New Jersey 82 44 29 9 97 248 244 23-14-4 21-15-5 16-10-2 Florida 81 43 30 8 94 244 244 27-11-3 16-19-5 16-8-3 Carolina 82 36 35 11 83 228 256 19-16-6 17-19-5 10-13-5 N.Y. Islanders 82 35 37 10 80 264 296 19-18-4 16-19-6 13-13-2 N.Y. Rangers 82 34 39 9 77 231 268 21-16-4 13-23-5 10-14-4 Detroit 82 30 39 13 73 217 255 16-16-9 14-23-4 8-16-4 Montreal 82 29 40 13 71 209 264 18-14-9 11-26-4 13-10-5 Ottawa 82 28 43 11 67 221 291 16-19-6 12-24-5 10-14-4 Buffalo 82 25 45 12 62 199 280 11-25-5 14-20-7 11-14-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Nashville 81 52 18 11 115 263 209 27-9-4 25-9-7 18-5-3 x-Winnipeg 82 52 20 10 114 277 218 32-7-2 20-13-8 15-9-2 y-Vegas 81 51 23 7 109 271 221 29-10-2 22-13-5 20-5-3 x-San Jose 81 45 26 10 100 249 223 25-12-3 20-14-7 21-5-3 x-Minnesota 81 44 26 11 99 247 229 27-6-8 17-20-3 13-12-1 x-Anaheim 81 43 25 13 99 232 216 26-10-5 17-15-8 14-7-7 x-Los Angeles 81 45 28 8 98 237 199 23-14-3 22-14-5 13-11-5 St. Louis 81 44 31 6 94 224 217 24-17-0 20-14-6 11-11-3 Colorado 81 42 30 9 93 252 235 27-11-2 15-19-7 12-10-3 Dallas 81 41 32 8 90 231 223 26-12-3 15-20-5 12-14-0 Calgary 81 36 35 10 82 211 247 16-20-4 20-15-6 11-14-3 Edmonton 81 35 40 6 76 231 261 18-18-4 17-22-2 15-11-2 Chicago 82 33 39 10 76 229 256 18-18-5 15-21-5 9-14-3 Vancouver 81 31 40 10 72 216 261 16-18-7 15-22-3 9-17-2 Arizona 81 29 40 12 70 208 253 16-20-4 13-20-8 10-11-7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 7, Buffalo 5

St. Louis 4, Chicago 1

Anaheim 5, Dallas 3

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, OT

Washington 5, New Jersey 3

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 1

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Boston 5, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled